The Bachelorette will no longer film in Canada due to new coronavirus restrictions for incoming visitors

The Bachelorette will go ahead on its normal schedule if producers can find a place to film.

It was just a few days ago that Reality Steve announced that the Bachelorette would be filming in Canada, as they wanted to try filming in a cold location.

The COVID-19 cases are lower in Canada compared to the United States and producers felt it was a good place to film.

However, between booking the hotel and finalizing the details, Canada announced tight rules in regards to entry into the country.

This has caused producers to pull the plug on the show in Canada and they are supposedly looking at other US locations.

The news was shared via Reality Steve this week.

“(UPDATE): Due to the updated quarantine restrictions in Canada laid out last week, I’ve been told ‘Bachelorette’ will NOT be filming there next season anymore,” he revealed.

“Resorts in the US now being looked at, but they are definitely still looking at colder weather locations.”

It was in late January that we reported that The Bachelorette would film in Canada. At the time, Steve didn’t explain why ABC was going to Canada.

The Bachelorette was removed from Canada due to new restrictions over COVID-19

The new travel restrictions were announced by Canada in early February after producers ha booked a hotel on the west coast.

According to Public Health Canada, the Canadian Government introduced new restrictions, including cancelling and postponing all non-essential travel.

For people coming into the country, there are new restrictions as well. Visitors must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to coming to the country. They will also be required to take a COVID-19 molecular test on arrival.

They need to then stay in a hotel room for three nights at their own expense, while they wait for their test results. These stays could cost as much as $2,000 per person, as the Government is accounting for the hotel room, food, security, infection control, and transportation. These will be paid for by the visitor, but they cannot make decisions themselves as to where they are staying.

Given the amount of people who will travel for the show, and the tight travel restrictions, ABC may have pulled the plug on the location, as the bill was suddenly huge.

The plan is still that The Bachelorette will film on time – that is, if ABC can find a new resort.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.