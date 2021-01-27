The Bachelorette 2021 will reportedly be filmed in Canada

The Bachelorette will supposedly film in Canada next season. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette is coming back.

Even though Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ double season has just wrapped with two proposals, ABC is already gearing up for another season.

The network is trying to get back on track with the regular schedule.

That means, there is another season of The Bachelorette coming right after Matt James’ season.

But producers have not revealed who is in the running to take the top spot.

The Bachelorette is moving north of the border

Even though producers revealed that The Bachelorette will happen on time, they had not shared where the filming location will be.

But Reality Steve shared the answer on his blog this week. He revealed that the production will begin filming in March for a possible premiere date in May.

“Next season of the “Bachelorette” is filming in Canada. It will be another quarantine shoot just like Clare/Tayshia’s & Matt’s season. Cast & crew, once they arrive in Canada, will quarantine and test for 2 weeks before production begins,” he wrote on his website.

He added that he understands that this will bring up some questions, including how production is able to get into Canada since the borders are closed. He admitted on his blog that he isn’t sure how they are able to get in but guesses that they made some sort of deal or arrangement with Canadian officials.

“I don’t know. Clearly production has already worked something out because I’ve heard from 5 different people now that Canada is where they’re filming next season. I don’t know the city/region or the resort yet. But just know it’ll be there,” he revealed, adding that he isn’t 100 percent sure yet of the resort.

There have been guesses that the resort will be in Alberta or British Columbia with a mountain backdrop, but he hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

The Bachelorette will reportedly be done on time

Back in early January, we reported that ABC producers were convinced that The Bachelorette would film on time. At that time, they were more concerned about filming Bachelor In Paradise on time and getting people to Mexico.

Kelley Flanagan has revealed that she would be open to being The Bachelorette, but The Bachelor fans were not sold on the idea.

Right now, it could be one of Matt’s women who will be The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.