The Bachelorette wedding coming soon? Katie Thurston teases when she’ll marry Blake Moynes

How soon will Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes get married? Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes got engaged at the end of her season on The Bachelorette but what does that mean in terms of getting married?

Bachelor Nation already knows that getting engaged on one of these ABC dating shows doesn’t necessarily mean wedding bells will be ringing in the near future, or at all. After all, the success rate for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and even Bachelor in Paradise isn’t all that good.

However, Katie and Blake are still going strong after their time on the show and they are making plans for the future.

Katie Thurston teases Blake Moynes marriage

It seems that if The Bachelorette fans want to know if and when Katie Thurston will marry Blake Moynes, they can get that information straight from her.

In fact, Katie recently revealed how soon she may or may not marry Blake in a text exchange with her sister (via US Weekly) and it looks like we may be waiting for a while to see the latest Bachelorette wedding.

In the text exchange, Katie’s sister asked, “How soon do you guys plan on getting married?”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

To which Katie responded, “Not soon at all. He’s Canadian… So we have a lot to work through first.”

The text conversation ended with Katie’s sister declaring that Blake Moynes is “hot” and Katie sharing her agreement.

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes engagement

While The Bachelorette fans saw Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes get engaged on The Bachelorette finale in August, they’ve really been engaged since April, when the series filmed in New Mexico.

After the proposal, the pair had to keep their happy ending a secret until it all played out on our screens. And now that the secret is out, Katie has even admitted that it was really hard sneaking visits and trying to keep their love alive in those in-between months since travel from the US to Canada and vice versa was so difficult, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

How does travel between US and Canada work?

Due to the relationship that the US has with Canada, Katie and Blake don’t have to have visas to visit each others’ countries. However, there is a limit on how much time they can spend together.

According to the US Embassy, Canadians are permitted to travel to and stay in the United States for up to six months out of the year. Likewise, Americans are allowed to stay in Canada for up to six months out of the year as well. So if Katie and Blake really wanted to spend every minute together, they could do just that by splitting their time between the US and Canada.

If they do, in fact, get married, Blake would be allowed to move to the US and start his life with Katie permanently after being issued a spousal visa. That is likely what Katie was talking about when she said they have a lot to work through. Well, that’s the start of it, at least.

The Bachelorette returns for Michelle Young’s season on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.