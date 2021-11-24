The Bachelorette viewers praise ‘vibe checker’ from Michelle Young’s class, want her to help with casting

Michelle Young’s student Kelsey became a standout when she gave her on-point opinions on The Bachelorette contestants. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette viewers saw why Michelle Young’s students are her pride and joy during last night’s episode.

Michelle tasked her students with planning all of the dates for the week and the men were surprised when her students greeted them at the hotel.

They revealed that they were in charge this week and were there to sort out “the good guys from the bad guys.”

While four of the students had their fair share of adorable moments like asking Clayton if he has ever farted in front of Michelle or referring to Michelle’s future husband as “Mr. Young,” one student stood out to viewers.

Kelsey shares her thoughts on the Bachelorette men

The adorable blonde fifth grader named Kelsey proved that she was the perfect fit for the job of evaluating Michelle’s men.

She weighed in on each contestant and didn’t hold back on any thoughts. Bachelor Nation was here for it.

“This girl called Olu a warm chocolate chip cookie and said Martin wears too much cologne. She’s officially the vibe checker,” one viewer tweeted.

Another user replied, “She needs to be present at casting from now on.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

She needs to be present at casting from now on 😂 — Julie Travaglini (@barefeets_educ) November 24, 2021

Kelsey not only said that Olu was not only a warm chocolate chip cookie but hot chocolate. It’s save to say she approves of the fan favorite.

Many viewers loved how Kelsey picked up on recent villain Martin’s bad vibes.

One wrote, “Martin said that kids are the most honest then this smart little girl ripped him to shreds.”

Yup, not only did she say she Martin wears too much cologne but flat out said she didn’t like him.

Martin said that kids are the most honest then this smart little girl ripped him to shreds 😭 #bachelorette #bacheloretteabc #TheBacheloretteABC #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/zZZY2uL9Yb — Shah Fraudlet 2.0 (@tvescaper) November 24, 2021

She also approved of frontrunner Nayte Olukoya whom she commended for being tall.

The Bachelorette viewers love the show’s new ‘vibe checker’

Basically Bachelor Nation agrees that Kelsey is a stellar judge of character — especially for a 10-year-old.

One user stated that Kelsey would be a great wingwoman.

“Anyone dating needs Kelsey to suss em out,” they wrote.

Another complimented Kelsey, writing, “Kelsey is so wise beyond her years. I know many adults who aren’t as wise as this little girl.”

Kelsey’s decision-making abilities contributed to Clayton being chosen for the one-on-one date. Even though Michelle sent him home, Kelsey was sure to have the last word with Clayton.

She pulled one last power move when she wrote a letter to Clayton that brought him to tears.

“Kelsey is the best producer on the show! Good job producing that note Kelsey- never stop making grown men cry!” One user exclaimed.

Kelsey is the best producer on the show!

Good job producing that note Kelsey- never stop making grown men cry! #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/V6Pg0ncZ1v — Priscilla Marie Farina (@PrissillaFarina) November 24, 2021

All in all, it’s safe to say that Kelsey is the new fan favorite.

One user spoke for most of Bachelor Nation when they wrote, “I want this little girl on every episode.”

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.