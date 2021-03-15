Michelle Young is getting Bachelorette support from teachers around the country

Michelle Young gets support from fellow teachers. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young joined The Bachelor later than expected, as she was one of five women who joined weeks after the first batch of women joined the show.

Even though she was late to the party, Matt James fell for her right away.

The two had a strong connection and he decided to keep her around so they could continue to explore their relationship.

During their hometown date, Michelle showed Matt more about her passion for teaching and her students even got to participate during the date.

Michelle Young is getting support from past students and parents

It’s no secret that Michelle has won over viewers with her profession, her personality and her compassion for other people.

On her Instagram account, she shared a photo of her students, giving them a special shout-out for appearing on The Bachelor during her hometown. On the post, it’s clear that teachers are thrilled with the way she has represented them on the show.

“Proud to have you representing all of us teachers out there!” one person wrote.

“Thanks for representing educators so well just by being yourself! We’re all rooting for you—whether that’s ending up with Matt or leaving more empowered and self-assured than ever!” another added.

These two comments were just two of many with the same sentiment.

Since Michelle is part of The Bachelor finale, which airs tonight on ABC, fans haven’t heard from her yet on the Women Tell All. Instead, she will be interviewed as part of After The Final Rose.

The Bachelor spoilers: Here’s what will happen for Michelle Young after the show

While ABC has yet to announce the next Bachelorette, Reality Steve has revealed that Michelle isn’t done in the Bachelor franchise.

Last week, we reported that Michelle and Bri Springs would both be perfect choices for the upcoming Bachelorette season. While Katie Thurston will take the next lead for the spring 2021 season, Michelle is getting her own chance at love

Reality Steve revealed that Michelle would indeed be The Bachelorette during a special summer season. She’s getting her own season of The Bachelorette this summer because she doesn’t want to take more time away from her classroom this spring.

She will film the show during the summer months when her classroom is out for summer vacation. Her season will air after Bachelor In Paradise during the fall when the show is usually on hiatus.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.