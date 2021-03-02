The Bachelorette predictions: Michelle Young and Bri Springs are both ideal leads for the 2021 season

Bri Springs and Michelle Young could both be Bachelorette leads. Pic credit: ABC

There are three women left on The Bachelor with Matt James.

Rachael Kirkconnell, Bri Springs, and Michelle Young are the three women who came through hometown dates and introduced Matt to their families.

Given everything that has happened in the news with Rachael’s photos from 2018 and Chris Harrison stepping away from the franchise, the two other women have fallen into the background.

Reality Steve has shared the spoilers for the season and he has revealed that Matt picked Rachael.

That leaves Michelle and Bri as possible Bachelorette leads.

We don’t know who the next Bachelorette lead is, but we recently learned that the show will be filming the third week of March.

The next season of The Bachelorette will film in New Mexico at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa about 20 min outside of Albuquerque.

Katie Thurston was originally picked as the next Bachelorette, but with all the racial issues within the franchise, Reality Steve revealed he was told they would not be moving ahead with her.

While producers could move ahead with someone outside of Matt’s season, they have two great picks in the two remaining women.

Bri Springs is ready to love someone

Bri is one of the women left in the final three. She is clearly someone who is ready to find her person and she’s on the show for the right reasons.

Her family is understanding of her situation with Matt, including her feelings for the Bachelor lead after just a few weeks. After their hometown date, Bri revealed she was falling in love with Matt.

While Bri is a quieter woman on The Bachelor, she has layers and a history that would be worth exploring on The Bachelorette.

Michelle Young is the girl next door

Michelle is the other woman who will be heading into the Fantasy Suite dates along with Rachael. Michelle joined the cast late, but she was quick to capture Matt’s attention.

They had an instant connection and she was open to find love.

Michelle is the perfect fit for The Bachelorette, as she’s a teacher in Minnesota and she’s the girl next door. Matt was impressed with her and he was smitten with her the day after she entered the mansion.

One of the things that make Michelle the ideal fit for The Bachelorette is that she’s really there for the right reasons. She works as a teacher and has expressed no plans of pursuing a career as an influencer.

Serena Pitt eliminated herself right ahead of the Fantasy Suites, so she could also be a pick for The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.