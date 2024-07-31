The Bachelorette viewers are ’embarrassed’ for Sam N after Jenn Tran sends him home

It can’t feel good being the only man to go home during an entire episode of The Bachelorette.

Sam N knows that feeling all too well after Jenn Tran sent him out the door in Episode 4.

Things have been pretty awkward with Sam N since the premiere when he proudly announced that he was a “love virgin.”

They have steadily gotten worse for the entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California.

It seems that Jenn may have taken the wrong Sam on her thrilling solo date where she and Sam M both jumped off the top of a building in Australia since Sam N said he was the thrillseeker with hopes of taking his partner on adrenaline-pumping adventures.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Instead, he was doing a little too much on the rugby group date.

That coupled with his interruption during Thomas N’s time with Jenn meant the end of this thrill ride as Sam N went out in the most humiliating way possible — right after he asked for and did not get a kiss from The Bachelorette star.

The Bachelorette fans discuss Sam N’s exit

One thing that stands out in the social media comment sections is that no one is coming to Sam N’s defense. In fact, it looks like most The Bachelorette fans were ready to see him go after premiere night.

After the most recent episode aired, a thread was started in The Bachelorette subreddit. In it, the original poster took aim at Sam N, writing, “Sam N. getting walked out after all THAT is embarrassing. I am embarrassed for him.”

Others agree, with one chiming in, “I’m glad Sam N got sent home. He was way too aggressive on this group date and there was zero chemistry with Jenn anyway. Honestly it’s like Jenn only likes f**k boys anyway so he was too innocent for her.”

Another agreed, saying, “He had stalker vibes. Ewwww. And she really didn’t want to have to teach him how to kiss and be a ‘man.'”

Redditors are ruthless about Sam N and his The Bachelorette exit. Pic credit: @iamsoveryDIZZY/Reddit

The rest of the thread didn’t let up on Sam N as everyone continued to dump on him after his exit from the show.

Devin Strader is ‘serving looks’ after epic The Bachelorette solo date

Devin Strader is on a high right now after he enjoyed a solo date with Jenn Tran where they got to experience a Maori welcome celebration and bond over their upbringings.

Even though Devin has dealt with a lot of drama with the other men, he’s found a way to get closer to Jenn as the weeks go by, putting him solidly in her top group of men as The Bachelorette viewers are still undecided about whether to love or to hate him.

Just after the latest episode, Devin took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the show and his life.

He suggested he was “serving looks” and “reading books,” with the first photo being one of him posing with the book Aaron Erb gifted him before heading out early.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.