Devin Strader is ‘serving looks’ after epic one-on-one date with Jenn Tran on The Bachelorette

Devin Strader made a huge impression on Jenn Tran and The Bachelorette viewers.

He quickly has fans of the show taking sides as Bachelor Nation argues every week over whether they love or hate him.

So far, Jenn seems to love him.

She’s given Devin four roses—one for each week the show has aired so far—with the most recent rose coming from a solo date in Episode 4, which ended without a rose ceremony.

Devin and Jenn were able to open up and talk about their respective families and the things they went through while growing up.

They also enjoyed learning about Maori culture in New Zealand while watching a welcome ceremony together.

Devin Strader shows off all his angles with latest photo dump

After the episode where Devin was able to bond on a deeper level with Jenn, he took to Instagram to share a handful of photos showing off his personality.

He captioned the photo dump by writing, “serving looks reading books

don’t let the boy cook.”

In the carousel’s first photo, he was serving looks and reading books. It’s unclear if it was the book Aaron Erb gifted him before his departure last week.

The second photo was of Devin on The Bachelorette, and the third had Devin in a suit with the collar open as he held a drink. The fourth photo was another from the show, featuring Devin and Jenn.

Several more photos of Devin from The Bachelorette hanging with his friends were posted. He certainly was serving looks in every single one of them.

Episode 4 ended without a rose ceremony

Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg ended Episode 4 of The Bachelorette with a rose after impressing Jenn on the solo and group dates (respectively).

Only one man went home, Sam N, after he kicked up some drama during the rugby group date and then interrupted Jenn and Thomas N in an attempt to tell Jenn how much he liked her.

Jenn wasn’t feeling it and sent Sam N off to look for love somewhere else, as he admitted in the premiere that he’s still a “love virgin.”

Jenn’s ex-boyfriend Matthew showed up in Australia for a last-ditch attempt to get another chance with The Bachelorette star.

That played out right at the end of the episode, meaning there just wasn’t enough time for the rose ceremony, and we can expect it to play out at the beginning of Episode 5.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.