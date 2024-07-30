The Bachelorette Episode 4 only saw one man go home as rose ceremony delayed

Jenn Tran is still in Australia with her men, and we’re getting to know them better every week.

This week, we really got a chance to know Sam M and Sam N, who both got some extra time with Jenn.

Sam M got the solo date and nearly blew it with The Bachelorette lead when he wouldn’t stop pushing her to jump off a really tall building.

Ultimately, Jenn was brave, and now she can say she did it, though she’ll never jump off a building again.

It’s no surprise there was still some drama with Thomas N, whose anxiety was palpable this week, especially when Sam N tried to cut in and wouldn’t back down.

It’s clear that there’s still a lot of drama with the men this season—even more than Joey Graziadei saw with the women on The Bachelor.

It hit a high when Sam N interrupted Thomas N and interrupted their conversation to ask for a kiss. Instead, he was shown the door and left without a rose.

Jenn Tran handed out a couple of roses

With The Bachelorette men’s numbers dwindling, Jenn had to make a tough choice about who would receive a rose this week.

The group date rose ended up going to Marcus, who got injured in the group date rugby game, and then opened up to Jenn later when she came to check on him.

Devin also got a rose after he and Jenn connected on a deeper level while talking about their respective families and growing up.

Why was there no rose ceremony?

Right before the rose ceremony should have aired, Jesse Palmer explained that one of Jenn’s exes had spent his own money to fly to Australia to confront her and to try and change her mind about looking for love elsewhere.

Then, Jenn’s ex, Matt, was seen walking out to the pier to surprise Jenn with his presence. And she was certainly surprised in the worst kind of way.

Jenn explained that Matt was not the toxic ex she had talked about all through the season. She admitted to dating him some three years ago. She also questioned him about his timing, asking why now after they’d already tried and failed to make a relationship work.

Ultimately, Jenn chose not to give in to Matt and to continue with her Bachelorette journey. Unfortunately, the confrontation took up several minutes of precious air time, which meant we didn’t get to see the rose ceremony or who went home after the latest episode.

Episode 5 should begin with a rose ceremony and pick up where this week’s episode left off.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.