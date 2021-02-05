The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron’s friend helps him raise money for his birthday

Tyler Cameron had money raised for his birthday. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron just celebrated his birthday.

Rather than receiving gifts from fans, his friend decided to set up a donation in his name so fans could help donate money to a charity that was near and dear to his heart.

His friend set up a fundraiser to help raise $2,000 for Donate Life America.

The fundraiser ended up raising $2,170, which surprised Tyler.

Donate Life America is a nonprofit organization increasing the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue available to save and heal lives.

Tyler Cameron’s fans help give back on his birthday

When Tyler learned about the amount raised for charity, he couldn’t help but give thanks to people who had helped out.

“Everyone who donated, y’all mean the world to me! Blessed and grateful for everyone who reached. Time to make 28 a record year,” he wrote on a screenshot showing the donations, adding three emoji hearts.

Pic credit: @tylercameron3/Instagram

He also thanked Mollie Foertmeyer for making everything happen, calling her a true gem.

Tyler Cameron and Matt James are best friends

It wasn’t Matt James who set up the donation and fundraising for Tyler’s birthday. It was someone named Mollie, someone who is close enough to Tyler to know what is important to him.

His foundation of choice could have something to do with his mother Andrea passing about a year ago from a brain aneurysm.

Last week, Matt James celebrated Tyler with a birthday dinner, sharing the dinner on Instagram Stories. It’s clear that these two remain close friends, especially after Tyler supported Matt’s decision to pursue his role as The Bachelor.

Matt filmed the show in the fall of 2020 in the middle of the pandemic. They filmed the season on a closed set in Pennsylvania.

As fans saw on Monday night’s preview, Tyler will show up to support Matt and help him navigate through his journey. We don’t know whether Tyler will help host a group date or if he will have a short chat with him.

But it’s clear that he wants Matt to find love. And it could be because he has found love himself.

Tyler was spotted with his new girlfriend in Florida in mid-January. He had been linked to Camila Kendra a couple of times throughout January, as the two supposedly drove to New York City to be with Matt for the premiere of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.