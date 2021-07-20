The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston applauded for natural makeup look

Katie Thurston was applauded by her social media followers for her natural makeup look. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston was applauded for her natural makeup look after she shared a new, close-up image with her social media followers on the heels of a new episode of the ABC reality dating series.

Katie looked directly at the camera in the selfie. Her chin rested in the palm of her left hand.

She appeared to be lying down on a fluffy white comforter in a neutral-colored bedroom.

Katie’s skin had a golden hue and she wore her long brown tresses in a deep side part. Her hair appears to be even lighter in tone than it was during the springtime taping of The Bachelorette, with ends that are tinted with a blondish color.

The Bachelorette star has been applauded for dressing and behaving in a way that is authentic to her own personality. In this latest upload, she showed off a natural glow that drove her followers into a tizzy.

Her followers asked and she happily answered questions about how she achieved this gorgeous face fashion and Katie happily obliged.

Katie Thurston’s tips and tricks

In the caption of the snap, Katie gave a rundown of all the products she uses for her everyday face fashion.

While the list seemed extensive, each product she applied highlighted and enhanced a different part of her face.

These included the items she used which gave each part of her face a natural glow including the brands of her foundation, concealer, brows, blush, bronzer liquid, bronzer powder, highlighter, eye shadow, eyeliner, lips, lashes, and false lashes.

Many of her listed products can be found in places like Ulta and Sephora.

Katie’s overall look was coordinated and suited her skin tone. She also appeared to not have heavy makeup on, which is exactly the style she strived to achieve.

The Bachelorette fans pressed the reality star for more information

In the comments section of the post, Katie’s fans pressed The Bachelorette star for more information, including the specific shades of products she uses for each part of her face.

“Yes!!! Using products I can afford and looking stunning,” claimed one fan as seen below.

Fans of Katie Thurston reacted to her natural-looking makeup application by peppering The Bachelorette star with compliments and questions. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

“You babe,” wrote a second follower.

A third Instagram user asked the reality television star “which lashes by Lashify do you have on? They look so good,” followed by a heart eyes emoji.

These appreciative comments came after some internet trolls initially made suggestions to Katie about how she could change her look upon her debut as the star of The Bachelorette in June of this year.

Katie shared a video to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 16 where she responded to unsolicited fan messages who offered suggestions on how she could change her hairstyle and wardrobe.

“All right, I’m creating a new rule for myself,” the 30-year-old reality TV personality responded. “Anyone who wants to message me about my part, or my fashion or lack thereof, I’m just gonna block you.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.