Greg Grippo told Katie Thurston that he’s falling for her on Mondays episode of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette viewers have some strong reactions to how far along Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo’s relationship has come.

Greg started the season out as a frontrunner. He received Katie’s first impression rose and first one-on-one date.

Now, he’s the first man to admit that he has developed feelings for Katie. During their second one-on-one date, he admitted that he’s falling for her, and Katie reciprocated those feelings.

The Bachelorette fans celebrate Greg taking his relationsip with Katie to the next step

Some viewers were over the moon to see Katie and Greg utter those three little words to each other.

One viewer enthused in all caps, “WHEN GREG FINALLY SAID HES FALLING IN LOVE W KATIE”

WHEN GREG FINALLY SAID HES FALLING IN LOVE W KATIE #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ZMHo8o286Q — Goy Barone (@BaroneGoy) July 20, 2021

Another user swooned when he referred to Katie as “the girl I’m falling in love with.”

A third Bachelorette fan admired the way Greg expresses his affection.

They wrote, “Find yourself a guy that looks at you the way Greg looks at Katie.”

Find yourself a guy that looks at you the way Greg looks at Katie #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/n1AUJS1VsS — 🌸 (@yourbasicgem) July 20, 2021

Another user hopes that Greg ends up receiving Katie’s final rose.

“If he’s not the one I’m going to question everything,” they tweeted.

If he’s not the one I’m going to question everything #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/u2woKtnzMw — 🌸 (@yourbasicgem) July 20, 2021

Other Bachelorette viewers question Greg’s intentions

Some Bachelorette viewers aren’t so sure that Greg is Katie’s perfect match.

Based on some of the previews and social media interactions Katie has had since filming wrapped, Greg may end up breaking Katie’s heart in one of the episodes to come.

Bachelorette producers are known for trying to trick viewers in previews so anything’s possible, but it doesn’t mean some viewers still don’t trust Greg.

One viewer simply tweeted, “Greg is fake.”

Another certainly seemed concerned that Katie’s judgment may be clouded by her feelings for Greg, writing, “Oh dear this girl is smitten with Greg.”

Oh dear this girl is smitten with Greg. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/G0EV8adsR0 — Angela M. Koch (@AngelaMKoch) July 20, 2021

A third boldly stated that Katie and Greg may not be as on the same page as she thinks.

“I feel like Katie likes Greg way more than Greg likes Katie,” they expressed.

I feel like Katie likes Greg way more than Greg likes Katie. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/CY87HSiFv6 — Bachelor Chick 🌹 (@BachelorChick) July 20, 2021

Greg has made it to the top four

After Greg declared his feelings for Katie, she handed him a rose and the two shared a kiss in the heavy “rain.”

This meant that Greg not only was safe for the next week but will be a part of her top four. This also means that Greg gets a hometown date and Katie gets to meet his family.

Joining Greg in the top four is Blake Moynes, Justin Glaze and Michael Allio.

Katie had to say painful goodbyes to Brendan, Michael P. and Andrew this week as she approaches the end of her season.

Bachelorette fans will soon know for sure who Katie gives her final rose to – if she gives it at all.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.