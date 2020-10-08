The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley shares message about PMS, jokes about cravings

Clare Crawley is no longer in quarantine or living at the resort in La Quinta, California.

Even though she’s not allowed to speak out about her Bachelorette experiences, she is opening up about her life outside of the Bachelorette bubble.

While she can’t say anything about the outcome of the season because she’s under contract, she can share little tidbits of information about her life now.

Minus Dale Moss, of course.

Yesterday, she got really candid on social media and posted about PMS “coming in hot.”

Clare Crawley teases about PMS cravings

Clare had previously revealed that she wasn’t good about opening up to her fans on social media. That appears to have changed.

“PMS coming in hot today,” she shared on a photo of a plant. “You know that feeling where you don’t know if you want salty or sweet or savory… (or all of the above).”

Fans had the option of replying directly to her story, but Clare didn’t share any replies with her fans. Instead, she continued to post about random happenings in her life.

This one, however, was definitely an interesting post, showing how she was opening up about her world and her situation with her fans.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss appear to be flirty on Instagram

While Clare and Dale can’t confirm that they are together right now, they are both active on Instagram. Dale has been online almost every day other than three days where fans speculated that he was visiting Clare.

And they could be sending each other sweet messages through their live posts.

About two weeks ago, Dale did an Instagram Live where he talked about how becoming a father was in his five-year plan.

He talked about how he was excited to settle down. This has also been something Clare has talked about, as she’s ready for that next chapter of her life with someone. While she was in quarantine, Clare celebrated her 39th birthday.

Then, this week, Clare posted a video of her holding a baby while she was out to brunch with some girlfriends.

Could she be sending Dale a sign that she’s ready to give him that family he wants in the next five years? Maybe.

Could we just be hoping for a happy Bachelorette ending as she stopped the whole process for him? Absolutely.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.