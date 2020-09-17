Clare Crawley is back on Instagram promoting pizza while Dale Moss talks about becoming a father

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is back on Instagram.

When she was filming the show, she wasn’t allowed to use her phone. Other contestants were also asked to make their social media profiles private and hand over the phones.

Now, she’s back home as The Bachelorette is done filming for both her and Tayshia Adams.

Clare is back in her own element- she has shared photos with Michelle Money, a night of sushi with friends, and watching Halloween movies.

This week, Clare wants fans to know that she has found a new delicious treat for fans.

Clare Crawley is promoting pizza on Instagram

While Clare isn’t getting paid to promote anything on Instagram that has to do with pizza, she has found the perfect pizza that she wants her fans to try out.

And she wanted fans to get it – right now.

“Do not…I repeat…do NOT sleep on this,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of a pizza from Daiya. The pizza is both gluten and dairy-free.

She was enjoying the vegetable crust pizza, which is made with cauliflower, sweet potato, and spinach. It is the meatless pepperoni tyle with jalapeno. The pizza also has meatless bacon style bits, meatless pepperonis style slices and spicy jalapenos.

These are the kinds of short updates that fans are getting after The Bachelorette, as she can’t post too much about her current situation.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss could be planning a family

There are reports that Clare and Dale Moss are engaged. Dale competed on Clare’s season and got the first impression rose. Fans were shocked when reports emerged that Dale and Clare had gotten engaged after knowing each other for just 12 days, but all signs point to the rumors being true.

Some reports claimed that Clare and Dale may have known each other prior to the show and theories of texting and sexting surfaced. However, Dale’s sister came to his defense, saying that she had been with him during quarantine and he did not have a relationship with her.

In the newest trailer that was released by ABC this week, Clare tells Chris Harrison something that makes him tell her that she “just broke The Bachelorette,” adding fuel to theories that she halted production to be with Dale.

Fans are getting to know Dale after The Bachelorette, as his Instagram is now active and public and he frequently posts stories. During an Instagram Stories session where fans could ask Dale questions, he revealed that he wanted to be a father in the next five years.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.