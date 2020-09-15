The Bachelorette promo: Clare Crawley shocks Chris Harrison, kisses Dale and is disappointed with the drama

The Bachelorette is set to premiere in less than a month.

There are so many unanswered questions in regard to this season, as it was filmed at a resort in La Quinta, California.

Because it was on a closed set and because of coronavirus, precautions were taken to keep everyone safe.

And that also meant that no spoilers were leaked during filming.

But we do know that Clare Crawley decided to shut down production to be with Dale Moss after just 12 days.

The Bachelorette’s new dramatic trailer was released yesterday

Yesterday during Dancing With The Stars, ABC shared a new trailer for the upcoming Bachelorette season.

In the trailer, Clare says it’s annoying and disappointing that the guys were bringing the drama already.

She also sends one man home while kissing Dale in another clip. Finally, Chris Harrison tells her that she has just blown up The Bachelorette.

That could be the moment she tells him that she wants to quit so she can explore her relationship with Dale.

You can watch the brief clip below.

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley has blown up the season

Clare did break the rules for The Bachelorette. She was supposed to film the show for a couple of weeks and send the guys home slowly. However, after 12 days, she wanted to quit filming so she could explore her relationship with Dale.

Dale got her first impressions rose.

They haven’t dished the details about their relationship just yet, but they will share everything when the show premieres.

But both Dale and Clare are back on social media.

Dale briefly disappeared from social media and fans were convinced that he traveled to Sacramento to see Clare. Just a few days later, he was back in New York and she was spotted with Michelle Money in Utah.

During this supposed time together, Clare posted a brief story about wanting a full-time Halloween movie channel, so she could watch movies about the special fright night whenever she wanted.

As for Dale, he shut down his social media activity during this time but popped up on his Instagram Stories just days later. That’s when he dropped a bomb. He revealed that he wanted to be a father in the next five years.

He also shared stories and memories, including one about an ex-girlfriend. It was back when he was modeling for Target and she supposedly worked for the chain.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.