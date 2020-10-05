Clare Crawley teases fans on social media posts about babies and secret outings

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley isn’t allowed to speak out about her season of the show, as it has yet to air.

Even though she hasn’t been at the Bachelorette resort in LA Quinta in a few weeks, she isn’t allowed to share whether she has found love.

Since the season is expected to premiere next week, Clare will soon be able to share with the world what she’s been hiding.

Clare can’t speak out about what happened during filming, but she has been sharing some hints on social media.

She hasn’t shared much on social media about her life despite being in the spotlight so much from The Bachelor franchise, but she’s been more open as her season is about to premiere.

Clare Crawley teases fans with more personal stories from her life

Over the weekend, Clare teased that she was out for brunch. In one video shared on her Instagram stories, she was rocking a baby.

Clearly, she feels very comfortable with small children and it suits her.

She also posted videos of her being at what looked like a pumpkin patch. She asked her fans where they thought she was, but used “we” in her question.

Clare hinted she was with someone but obviously didn’t specify who that other person was. However, it wasn’t Dale Moss, as they aren’t allowed to be seen in public yet to avoid spoiling the ending of The Bachelorette.

In one of her stories where she showed a donut, a woman can be seen with her. However, Clare never tags her friend or states who it is, possibly to protect that friend’s identity.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are reportedly going strong

Even though Clare hasn’t confirmed anything about the outcome of the season, there are plenty of rumors about Dale.

Since leaving The Bachelorette, Clare has reportedly been meeting up with Dale.

Clare recently revealed that she was watching Halloween movies and fans guessed that she was with Dale somewhere at a secret location. During this time, he had gone silent on his Instagram. When he returned, he was very happy and said that everyone needed a timeout once in a while.

Dale was recently in California for a dentist appointment. It was in La Jolla, which is approximately seven hours away from where Clare lives in Sacramento.

Dale has also been answering questions from fans, including where he sees himself in five years. He revealed that he wanted to become a father.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, on 8/7c on ABC.