The Bachelorette spoilers: These men are believed to be Tayshia Adams’ final four

Tayshia Adams has yet to be officially announced as the next Bachelorette, but die-hard fans know that she will be taking over from Clare Crawley on the upcoming season.

Fans of The Bachelorette who have not been following the spoilers are still in the dark since ABC has not included Tayshia in any official promos.

Tayshia was brought in to replace Clare after Clare decided to quit the show just 12 days into filming. She reportedly found love with Dale Moss, and the two supposedly got engaged.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Since the focus has been on Clare’s season, we know very little about what is going on with Tayshia’s guys.

Tayshia’s season wrapped about a month ago and nothing has been leaked thus far.

The Bachelorette spoilers: Here are Tayshia’s final four

Reality Steve is now starting to share some of the updates he is receiving and he believes he has the final four guys for Tayshia.

He had previously revealed that he thought people would be surprised to see her final selection.

He’s reporting that the final four are Ben, Zac C, Ivan, and Brendan. We still don’t know the final outcome of Tayshia’s season or whether she got engaged.

These guys are definitely different and it will be interesting to follow Tayshia’s journey on the show and see why she falls for them. As a reminder, Tayshia dated John Paul Jones on Bachelor In Paradise.

Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette hasn’t been promoted yet

It’s interesting that ABC has knowingly kept all information about Tayshia’s season out of their promotional materials. They continue to promote Clare as the main Bachelorette, even though her journey on the show may be cut down to a single episode.

This week, Reality Steve reveals there are four guys who were brought on for Tayshia’s season who never met Clare. Tayshia also met the remaining men from Clare’s season.

Since leaving La Quinta, Tayshia celebrated her 30th birthday. In a post on social media, she said she was flirting and thriving but didn’t add any details about her Bachelorette outcome.

Tayshia has not publicly acknowledged that she was chosen as a Bachelorette lead this summer.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.