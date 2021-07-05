The Bachelorette spoilers: The guys hate on Blake Moynes for showing up to Katie Thurston’s season

The Bachelorette contestants are worried about Blake Moynes’ intentions and that he’ll be a top contender. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette is about to get interesting now that Katie Thurston has asked Blake Moynes to join the rest of the men competing to get her final rose.

While Katie seemed excited about the prospect of getting to know Blake, the other men were not too thrilled about his arrival.

The men will learn that Blake is joining them in the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Katie’s Bachelorette contestants aren’t happy about Blake Moynes’ arrival

New arrivals aren’t typically received with warm welcomes, and that will likely be ten-fold for a veteran who already had his shot at love on Clare Crawly and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette.

In a preview clip for this week’s upcoming episode, Tre challenges Blake upon his arrival.

“Three Bachelorettes? You’re interested in finding love with them all? I’ve never fallen for three women in the same year,” Tre stated.

Katie herself was skeptical about his history with the Bachelor franchise when Blake came to persuade Katie to let him be on the show.

Then, in a confessional, Tre called Blake a “snake” while Aaron dubbed Blake as “fake.”

Another contestant stated, “I don’t know what she sees in him,” in a voiceover.

In a separate clip, one contestant asked Greg, “Do you see Blake as a contender?”

“Yes. A big one,” Greg replied, which might be why some of the other men had their guards up and gunned for Blake.

Hunter threatens Blake Moynes

Hunter is another contestant who seems to especially have it out for Blake.

“The last thing we want is for someone to come in here and get time with Katie,” Hunter stated.

In another segment, Hunter said, “I’ll say it right now. She’s not going to end up with Blake.”

Hunter seemingly took it to the next level during a group date competition. He warned that the other men are going to see his “aggressive” side come out.

In the clip, Hunter is seen tackling one of the contestants to the ground.

While it’s unknown who Hunter took down, it’s probable that the man is Blake.

While the man seemed to be in immense pain, Hunter didn’t have much remorse.

“He deserved exactly what he got,” Hunter stated.

Despite the men’s contempt for Blake, it seems that Katie will form a strong connection with Blake this season.

In the clips, Katie boasted that Blake is a great kisser and admitted that she’s really starting to like him.

It seems the men are justified in their fear that Blake might make it all the way to the end.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.