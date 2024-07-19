The Bachelorette spoilers: Jenn Tran is taking control as everything heats up, including the drama

Jenn Tran will have hearts racing on the next episode of The Bachelorette.

With the drama heating up among the men, things are starting to get competitive in more ways than one.

Last week, we saw Devin square off with Thomas N. and Aaron, and Jenn kept all three around, which promises even more drama to come.

If there’s one lesson for these men to learn, Jenn is in charge here and will run her season the way she wants.

That was drilled in last week when Thomas N tried to tell on Devin for not letting all the other men spend time with her first.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This week, things will get even more dicey when Jenn is told that some men aren’t there for the right reasons — as they do with every Bachelorette lead every season.

Jenn Tran takes a big risk, things heat way up and a line is drawn

A new Bachelorette sneak peek teases a group date full of thrills as Jenn and her men get behind the wheel of some seriously fast cars.

But it’s all gas no brakes later when the men strip down and show off their best moves for The Bachelorette’s Love Down Under show.

From there, we move on to the infamous “some might not be here for the right reasons” which honestly seems incredibly suspicious based on the timing and who is beefing in the house.

Aaron Erb tries to shake Jenn with that claim, but if we had to guess who might actually have bad intentions, it would be him, whose twin brother was already on the show and who did find love (and fame) on Bachelor in Paradise.

If he’s still trying to get Jenn to send Devin home, it will blow up in his face.

The Bachelorette fans are picking sides as the men take aim at each other

Just like we saw on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, there is early drama on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette.

It’s because there was a strong frontrunner early on and the other guys went on the defense and tried to stop the obvious chemistry brewing between Devin and Jenn.

It all started on a group date when Devin whisked Jenn away for a quick ice cream tasting for just the two of them.

And it could have ended there but the other guys wouldn’t stop taking jabs at Devin, which only fueled him more.

When Thomas N teared up and tried to out Devin to Jenn, she also sided with Devin, clarifying that the men weren’t running anything or making decisions for her.

Thomas N managed to get a rose in Week 2, but after he literally cried about the drama with Devin, it’s pretty clear that his fate has been sealed, and he probably won’t be around much longer.

It’s too bad because he was an early fan favorite who burned out way too fast, mostly because he couldn’t keep his eye on the prize.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.