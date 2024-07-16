The Bachelorette viewers are siding with Devin over Thomas N as drama erupts

It didn’t take long for Jenn Tran’s suitors to start turning on each other on The Bachelorette.

This season, there are many strong personalities, and many of the men are willing to say and do whatever it takes to get Jenn’s attention.

But so far, Devin Strader has been the boldest of them all.

He’s pulling out all the stops to get alone time with Jenn, whether on group dates or when he has to interrupt another man’s one-on-one time with The Bachelorette star.

With Devin clearly standing out from the crowd, he’s become the number one target for the other men — with Aaron Erb leading the pack to take him out.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But when Aaron’s efforts weren’t successful, Thomas Nguyen tried to step in. Then, he tried to get Jenn on his side in a move that quickly blew up in his face after Jenn pointed out that who she spends time with is her decision and no one else’s.

The Bachelorette viewers choose sides

“Thomas just got read to filth by Jenn and yet he still about to blame Devin for him possibly being sent home,” one viewer wrote as the drama played out.

Thomas just got read to filth by Jenn and yet he still about to blame Devin for him possibly being sent home #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/QLbdDT1lot — Meh (@BRo_Amore) July 16, 2024

It wasn’t lost on viewers that, after all the drama with Thomas and Aaron, production placed Devin right between them for the rose ceremony.

“I hate Devin saying all these things about what Thomas did cause he’s making good points,” one Thomas fan pointed out.

I hate Devin saying all these things about what Thomas did cause he's making good points #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/nug0UCmAFY — BachTings (@BachTings) July 16, 2024

Before this week, The Bachelorette fans loved Thomas and had many great things to say about him. He managed to lose all, or at least most, of that support in just one week.

A Devin fan wrote, “unpopular opinion but I don’t think devin has done anything wrong and the more the men are against him, the more I like him.”

unpopular opinion but I don't think devin has done anything wrong and the more the men are against him, the more I like him#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/E7SytRR5bL — bach memes (@thebachelwhore) July 16, 2024

“I really wish I could go back to college and major in reality tv production. Placing Devin between Thomas and Aaron *chefs kiss*,” another wrote.

I really wish I could go back to college and major in reality tv production. Placing Devin between Thomas and Aaron *chefs kiss* #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/tJJe6StFwq — reality fiend (@reality_fiend) July 16, 2024

At the start of the second rose ceremony, there were 18 men, and Jenn was tasked with reducing that number.

Despite all the drama between the men, Jenn still gave roses to Devin, Aaron, and Thomas N, guaranteeing the drama would continue for at least another week.

That doesn’t make Thomas N happy, and in the confessional, he cries yet again about the prospect of still having to compete with Devin.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.