Jenn Tran opens up about ‘surprise’ The Bachelorette premiere night twist

Jenn Tran made her debut as The Bachelorette, and it was glorious.

There were many firsts to kick off Season 21, with Jenn as the first Asian-American Bachelor Nation lead, but that wasn’t all.

Jenn met her cast of 25 suitors in a new location.

Rather than filming the premiere episode at Bachelor Mansion, as the show has done in the past, Jenn’s season kicked off at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California.

The limo entrances were par for the course, with men trying to outdo each other with their memorable antics.

One even showed up on a stretcher while wearing a hospital gown and his head wrapped in bandages.

Jenn Tran and her men are already heading out on an international trip

This season is even more unprecedented because Jenn and her men will not be sticking around on the California ranch beyond the premiere episode.

After handing out her first round of roses, the PA student announced that no one would be at the ranch the next day.

That’s because they were headed to Melbourne, Australia, on a much earlier trip than usual.

This move further proves that Jenn’s Bachelorette season will be a blast, and viewers will see more adventure this time than in past seasons.

Jenn gushed about ‘the best 2 months’ of her life while filming The Bachelorette

Jenn spent two months getting to know the men who hoped to win her over, and before the premiere aired, she gushed that it was “the best 2 months” of her life.

Based on what we saw on premiere night, it’s clear why she enjoyed herself so well. Jenn revealed that she’d never been treated so well before as the men tripped over each other to get her attention.

One of them even put her on a pedestal — literally.

We saw the typical angst as men cut in on each other as they tried to score one-on-one time with Jenn before the first rose ceremony. And none was as bold as Brian, who interrupted Jenn’s Corvette experience with Jeremy and even brought the other man’s car key out so he could rev the engine with The Bachelorette star.

While we won’t post the spoilers here in this spoiler-free article, we can see why Jenn had such a great time. We also know how the season ends thanks to a faux pas from Jenn herself. Thanks to Reality Steve, we know who wins.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.