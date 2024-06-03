The Bachelorette spoilers: Jenn Tran’s final pick revealed

Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette hasn’t started airing yet.

In fact, the Bachelor Nation hit won’t even premiere until July 8.

But spoilers have been coming in as filming finishes, and this time around, a lot has been learned about what happens in Jenn’s season.

The physician’s assistant student may not have been the first choice for the top spot or even second, for that matter.

But we’re looking forward to a fun time with Jenn as she narrows her suitors down to the final rose.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And now, thanks to Reality Steve, we know who got that final rose and whether Jenn Tran got engaged at her season finale.

Jenn Tran’s final two men and who wins The Bachelorette season

At this point, we don’t know much about The Bachelorette cast beyond seeing photos and bios provided by ABC.

But now, we also know who makes it to the end, so we can focus more on learning about the men who will stay for much of the season.

The biggest Bachelorette spoiler of Jenn’s season came via a three-photo carousel shared by Reality Steve.

In the caption, he wrote, “(JENN FINALE SPOILER) your winner for season 21…”

The first photo is a placeholder that teases who will be in The Bachelorette finale, and the second reveals that Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader made it to the end.

But when it came to who Jenn gave her final rose and had the opportunity to propose, it was Devin, whom Reality Steve revealed as the winner.

Let’s hope he got it right this season. He famously announced Daisy Kent as the winner of Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor when Kelsey Anderson accepted his proposal.

Jenn Tran promises to bring excitement to The Bachelorette

Even though Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas were offered The Bachelorette lead before Jenn Tran, we’re still excited to see her take over.

After all, Jenn already promised to have fun on her season of the show, and we’re betting it will be a blast.

During The Bachelor After the Final Rose special, Jenn made it clear that she knows what she’s looking for in a man, as she’s looking for a suitor who is there for the right reasons.

Even though we expect The Bachelorette to feel like a party, as Jenn openly talked about taking shots, she’s also very intelligent and will bring some brains and beauty to the show as well.

We can’t wait to see how the season goes since we know who wins it, but we don’t know much else, including whether or not there will be drama with the new Bachelorette men.

The Bacheloratte premieres on Monday, July 8 at 8/7c on ABC.