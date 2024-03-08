Exclusive interview: Reality Steve breaks down The Bachelor spoiler error, defends Daisy Kent

Steve Carbone, better known as Reality Steve, has become the indisputable spoiler king for The Bachelor and all its spinoffs.
Starting out with a column about The Bachelor that he wrote as a fan, Reality Steve’s big break came when he got a hot tip about Jason Mesnick’s messy season.
The rest is history, as he quickly became the go-to source for all the juiciest Bachelor Nation spoilers, launching a 15-year career from what began as a reality TV obsession and, quite frankly, a hobby.
Reality Steve dishes on The Bachelor spoiler mistake and why it happened
With so much information coming in before and during the season, Steve said that he hears every season that his spoilers are wrong but rarely is that really true — which is why this season’s finale spoiler mistake was initially overlooked before overwhelming evidence pointed to a different final rose winner.
“Every time I’ve given a spoiler, whenever I did, whether it was before the season started or halfway through the season, I’m always told ‘you’re wrong,'” Reality Steve explained. “So every season I have to go through this and sometimes it’s like ‘I’m sick of it. This is right.'”
The Bachelor spoiler king defends Daisy Kent against recent hate
It’s been an interesting turn of events as The Bachelor viewers have gone from loving Daisy Kent while the spoilers had her pegged as Joey’s fiancee to turning on her after the truth was revealed.
It’s something that Reality Steve has seen happening in real-time and had a lot to say about it as he thinks Daisy is a frontrunner for The Bachelorette lead.
“If you’re asking me who I think it’s going to be, my guess would be Daisy. She is someone who’s got the biggest following coming out of this season, she’s got a story that no other lead has ever had… and she finished second,” Reality Steve predicted.
He went on to blast The Bachelor fans for complaining that all they “know” about Daisy is that she has a cochlear implant. “The nerve of some people who are full of hearing to tell somebody to stop talking about her cochlear implant just seems so disturbing to me and so off-putting.”
He continued, “I’m floored by some of the responses. You can like Maria over Daisy for Bachelorette, I’m fine with that. But people aren’t just saying I’d prefer Maria. They are saying Daisy seems calculated, she’s been out for The Bachelorette since the beginning, she won’t stop talking about her cochlear implant.”
