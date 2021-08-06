The Bachelorette spoilers: Greg Grippo will upstage Katie Thurston on the finale

Greg Grippo will continue to play a big part in Katie Thurston’s finale even though he has exited the show. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation, get ready because this will likely be one of the most memorable Bachelorette finales in the series’ history.

It will be one of the rare few times a contestant will steal the thunder from the series star on the season’s finale.

The rumblings from the August 2 episode of the ABC dating series will reverberate throughout the season finale episode, where Katie Thurston, who believed she had three men to choose from as the show wound down, was now unexpectedly down to two.

Greg Grippo, who was favored to win the dating competition series since the show’s first episode when Katie gifted him with the first impression rose, unexpectedly left after the couple had a fight.

This interaction left both Greg and Katie in tears. He exited the show and Katie asked for a flight to be arranged so she could return to her Washington State home.

Katie was now left with two men to consider as her soulmate: Justin Glaze and Blake Moynes, but will Greg’s dramatic exit sour her chances for finding love with either man?

How will Greg Grippo impact Katie Thurston’s finale ?

At the conclusion of the last episode of The Bachelorette, fans saw Greg exit through a gate at the show’s New Mexico resort. Fans did not see him leave in a limousine nor did they hear him speak regarding his untimely exit.

Most contestants will leave some type of exit statement for viewers to understand the reasoning behind leaving or their emotions regarding being eliminated from the competition.

So it will be likely fans will see Greg once more but maybe not.

One thing is for sure, viewers will certainly hear a lot about Greg as Blake and Justin learn of his exit.

Katie will continue to speak of her love for Greg and how it was real. In a tense finale clip, Blake said that if Katie’s heart was still with Greg, what was the point of continuing on with filming.

Greg will appear on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose

Katie Thurston will speak with Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. Pic credit: ABC

According to an ABC press release, Greg will appear on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose.

This episode will delve into Katie’s relationships with the final three men and introduce viewers to her fiance, if applicable.

If Katie picks either Justin or Blake, as she has rumored to have already done, it doesn’t mean they were necessarily her second choice.

Katie may have needed Greg to move aside for her true feelings for the other men to become clear.

In the after-show recap, series hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will be joined on stage by Katie and her final three as they make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure and his acting school past.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.