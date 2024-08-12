The Bachelorette Season 21, Episode 6: Jenn Tran prepares to meet the families

The Bachelorette Season 21 continues to captivate audiences as Jenn Tran, a 26-year-old physician assistant student, inches closer to finding true love.

Episode 6 brings viewers to Seattle, where Jenn and her remaining suitors face critical moments that could shape the rest of their journey.

This episode comes after Jenn’s ex-boyfriend’s unexpected arrival added a twist to the plot.

In this pivotal episode, Jenn prepares to meet the families of the men still vying for her heart, a crucial step in determining who might be “the one.”

The synopsis teases a group date at a local radio station, where the men answer revealing questions on-air, further intensifying the competition.

A preview clip hints at a one-on-one date with Jeremy. It features a successful fishing expedition and a few intimate moments, leaving Jenn more confident that her future fiance is among the remaining contestants.

Jenn struggles emotionally in The Bachelorette Season 21, Episode 6 teaser

However, the road to romance is far from smooth. The Bachelorette is visibly anxious about introducing her potential partners to her parents, and tensions rise as some men express doubts about their readiness to propose.

The teaser for tonight’s episode adds to the suspense. It shows Jenn confronting one suitor and stating she can’t let him propose, leading fans to speculate if she might propose unconventionally.

In addition, some contestants admit they are struggling with their verbal commitments to Jenn, leaving her frustrated.

The teaser suggests that Jenn may make the first move and propose to the man she has fallen in love with.

What happened on The Bachelorette last week?

The Bachelorette Season 21, Episode 4 ended with a cliffhanger after Jenn’s ex, Matthew, unexpectedly arrived to declare his lingering feelings for her.

Viewers wondered whether Jenn would entertain his plea or stay focused on her current suitors.

In The Bachelorette Season 21, Episode 5, she let Matthew go, narrowing her choices by sending Thomas N. and John home during the rose ceremony.

The episode then shifted to a one-on-one helicopter date with Jonathan, culminating in a romantic dinner and a rose, solidifying their connection. A subsequent group date at a farm saw Devin, Sam, Marcus, Spencer, Jeremy, Dylan, and Austin competing to win Jenn’s favor. Devin emerged as the standout, earning Jenn’s attention through his dedication. However, the afterparty took an emotional turn when Austin expressed doubts about their connection, leading to his voluntary departure.

The episode concluded with a heartfelt picnic date with Grant, during which he opened up about his father’s struggle with alcoholism, deepened his bond with Jenn, and secured himself a rose. Jenn sent Dylan home as the rose ceremony approached, leaving the remaining contestants to prepare for the next stage: meeting the families.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.