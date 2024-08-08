The Bachelorette viewers think two men from Jenn Tran’s season ‘deserved better’

We’re already in the second half of Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette.

After the latest rose ceremony, only seven men remain, and viewers have many opinions about each one.

They’re also chattering quite a bit about who has left at this point.

Some of the exits have The Bachelorette fans breathing a sigh of relief.

Others certainly left too soon — possibly not for Jenn, but definitely in The Bachelorette viewers’ opinions.

They may not have ever been able to snag that final rose, but many wanted to see just a bit more of them on this journey and would have happily swapped them out with some of the men who are still there.

The Bachelor fan points out who they think ‘deserved better’

One of The Bachelorette fan favorites didn’t make it past the first rose ceremony, which never sat well with some viewers.

Brett Harris instantly caught viewers’ attention on premiere night due to his big personality and his actual size.

For years, Bachelor Nation has been clamoring for production to break free of the stereotypical model types and cast normal-sized people.

Brett broke the mold, and viewers loved it. Apparently, Jenn did not because she sent him home on the first night, before the cast headed overseas to Australia, but viewers never forgot about him.

Then there was Austin Ott, whose mullet seems to have its own personality, which is just as big as his.

He also found a place in The Bachelorette viewers’ hearts, but again, he didn’t make a big impression on Jenn.

In Episode 5, he opted to self-eliminate after he realized the rest of the remaining men had a much bigger connection to Jenn than he did. He chose to get out of the way and let them do their thing.

The Bachelorette viewers have been speaking out

How often do we even remember the men who go home on night one? Rarely, right?

However, many Bachelorette viewers were rooting for Brett, with one even calling for him to be the next Bachelor lead. That likely won’t happen, but we hope to see him on Bachelor in Paradise.

I was really rooting for this dude to get a rose! 🌹 we need more big guys to get a shot at love! #NuNew



The next Bachelor?



Shout out to Brett! 🪦#bac2024 #bachelorette #bachelorettw pic.twitter.com/V3jwJYETkq — Tony Mastrangelo (@TonyMamaluke) July 9, 2024

Austin is also a shoo-in for Paradise, with several calls for him to be cast there or possibly even as a Bachelor lead as soon as he took himself out of Jenn’s season.

Since Austin left, Jenn Tran has been criticized a bit, mostly because of her reaction. One X user summarized it with a post featuring a Whitney Houston GIF.

They wrote, “I respect Austin for leaving. You ain’t give him no time of day and now your surprised and feel like your not good enough because he decided to leave knowing you weren’t going to pick him during the rose ceremony? Make it make sense.”

I respect Austin for leaving. You ain’t give him no time of day and now your surprised and feel like your not good enough because he decided to leave knowing you weren’t going to pick him during the rose ceremony? Make it make sense #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/i0KzOOKVML — MiniChimmy⁷ (@SabinneC) August 6, 2024

With so many men joining The Bachelorette Season 21 cast, these two were easily the most memorable for the least problematic reasons, and we hope to see both of them again.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.