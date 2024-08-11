Austin Ott trolls The Bachelorette fans with ‘the real reason’ he self-eliminated

Last week on The Bachelorette, Austin Ott told Jenn Tran he was going home.

He made it past the Week 4 rose ceremony but realized he didn’t have the same connection with The Bachelorette lead as the other men did.

The self-elimination seemed tougher for Jenn than it was for Austin.

Afterward, Jenn admitted that his departure left her feeling unworthy.

She even told the other men how she felt, and thankfully, they rallied around her and worked to reassure Jenn that she was worth it and that everyone left wanted to build a relationship with her.

The Bachelorette viewers were upset to see Austin go, even calling for his return to Bachelor Nation.

The ‘real reason’ Austin Ott decided to self-eliminate on The Bachelorette?

Over the weekend, Austin Ott decided to mess with his fans a bit on social media.

He clearly saw the fuss viewers were making about his exit and decided to drop a video on Instagram to “address” it.

The video began with Austin telling viewers, “I’ve been getting tons of questions this week about why I left The Bachelorette so early, and to be honest with you, there’s something that ABC did not show. So I’m here to clear the air and break it down for you guys.”

“Here we go,” Austin continued before the scene cut to him in a different outfit, still standing in front of his couch as he started dancing.

As Austin showed off his smooth moves, it became clear that he wasn’t about to spill any tea about why he left Jenn in Australia.

Bachelor Nation begs for Austin Ott’s return

Even though Austin Ott left The Bachelorette while eight other men were still there, viewers are clamoring for him to return.

Some have mentioned that he should be cast as The Bachelor, but that’s highly unlikely.

What could (and likely will) happen is that Austin could return for Bachelor in Paradise when the spinoff returns in 2025.

Many of his fans took to social media after he left with suggestions about bringing Austin to Paradise, and it seems like the perfect place for him.

We learned over the summer that Bachelor in Paradise would return after a short break.

The show’s future was questioned after ABC failed to renew it for the fall 2024 TV season, but we learned at the Summer 2024 TCA tour that Paradise will return next year.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.