The Bachelorette Season 21, Episode 5 sees Jenn Tran’s ex-boyfriend return

The highly anticipated reality show, The Bachelorette, is set to captivate audiences once again with a fresh episode as Jenn Tran deals with her ex-boyfriend.

Episode 5 of The Bachelorette airs on Monday, August 5, at 8/7c.

For those who miss the live broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

This season, The Bachelorette continues its tradition of featuring a single woman on a quest to find her perfect partner.

Season 21 spotlights Jenn Tran, a 26-year-old physician assistant student, as she navigates the complex and emotional journey of dating multiple men in search of true love.

Like many before her, Jenn steps into the role after a stint as a contestant on The Bachelor, bringing her own unique story and hopes for a happy ending.

Jenn Tran is left emotional after her ex-boyfriend, Matt, shows up

The latest developments in Jenn’s journey have taken a dramatic turn, as revealed in the preview. Jenn’s ex-boyfriend, Matt Rossi, has unexpectedly entered the scene, traveling to New Zealand to reconnect with her.

This surprising twist has left Jenn grappling with mixed emotions as she decides how to proceed.

The twist of an ex-boyfriend re-entering the competition is not entirely new in The Bachelorette’s history, but it remains a dramatic and memorable moment each time it happens.

The Bachelorette Season 21, Episode 5 teaser

In the teaser for the upcoming episode, viewers witness Matt’s heartfelt attempt to win Jenn back. During a cocktail party, Matt passionately tells Jenn, “I hope that you can see how much you mean to me.”

The show’s host, Jesse Palmer, heightens the suspense by declaring, “Jenn’s past collides with her future. This decision will change everything.”

Jenn’s announcement to the other contestants about Matt’s arrival stirs up various reactions. “My ex-boyfriend Matt flew all the way here, and he wants to join this journey, so he is here tonight,” Jenn reveals.

The news doesn’t sit well with the remaining suitors. One contestant expresses his frustration, saying, “With her ex walking in, that could change people’s hearts and minds,” while another adds, “We are working our hardest to be here, and some guy is wandering his way back in. I’m livid.”

Despite the tension, Jenn remains focused on her journey and the difficult decisions she faces. “I have one of the biggest decisions that I’ve had to make yet, and I have to follow my own journey,” she states with determination.

The teaser concludes with Jenn contemplating her future, admitting, “As much as I can see a future at the end of this, I also see a future where I end up alone.”

The upcoming episode promises to be a pivotal moment in Jenn’s quest for love, filled with emotional highs and lows that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Tune in to see how Jenn’s journey unfolds and whether Matt’s bold move will alter the course of her search for true love.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.