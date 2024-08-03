Jenn Tran hits back at The Bachelorette cast’s ‘bad edit’ claims

Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette is about to hit the halfway mark, and there’s already a bit of controversy.

The 25-year-old PA student has already sent many men home, and others are definitely on thin ice.

Some of them are pushing it as they continue to bicker with other men.

Others have been making way too many excuses for their poor on-screen behavior as it plays out each week.

In fact, we’re already seeing a handful of The Bachelorette suitors trying to clean up their mess, and specifically, Sam McKinney has been claiming that he got a “bad edit” on the show.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Even his family members have been coming to his defense, claiming that this is not the real Sam M.

It’s not new to the franchise but Jenn is having none of it.

Jenn Tran speaks out about some of her men claiming a ‘bad edit’

On Friday’s episode of the Love To See It Podcast, Jenn Tran addressed Sam M’s claims that he received a bad edit on The Bachelorette, and she’s not buying it for a second.

“Listen, nobody can put words in your mouth,” Jenn said.

She continued, “As much as a TV edit is… no one can give you a villain edit in some way, which is what people are claiming. You have to own your words because no one’s putting words in your mouth. You are the person that is saying those things.”

It certainly doesn’t help that Sam M wasn’t tuned in to Jenn in the last episode when they were on their solo date, and she was scared to jump from the skyscraper. She hasn’t forgotten about it either.

She claims that Sam M’s inability or possibly his unwillingness to read her emotions and to read the room may have led to this “bad edit” that he’s complaining about.

“Sometimes you just gotta take responsibility for the things that are coming out of your mouth,” Jenn charged.

Is this the end of Sam M?

Sam M’s refusal to let Jenn speak for herself or to protect her safety may also be coming into play. She brought up jumping from the Sky Tower and how she was hesitant to do it.

Jenn said, “That moment is very, very interesting for me to watch back and process and watch back with a lot of other eyes on the situation, and I was definitely annoyed in the moment when he made the decision for both of us to jump.”

Jenn went on to talk about her upbringing, opening up about how, as a child and young adult, she didn’t feel emotionally supported and how that may have played into how she handled the Sky Tower date with Sam M.

Ultimately, Jenn wishes she’d handled things differently and hadn’t “given in” so easily when it came to jumping off that building and that she stood up for herself more in the moment.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.