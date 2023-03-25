The Bachelorette Season 20 sets official premiere date with brand new time slot

With only one more week left of The Bachelor to go, sights are officially now set on the new season of The Bachelorette.

It was announced during last week’s Women Tell All segment that Charity Lawson, who came in fourth on Zach’s season, would be the franchise’s next lead.

Charity started filming for her season just this week, informing fans that she is already feeling “giddy” about her brand new batch of suitors.

Now that the 27-year-old has already won over the hearts of Bachelor Nation this year, it’s time for her to embark on her own journey of finding a potential husband in the world of reality television.

While fans will have to wait a few more months for her season to premiere, there has also been a bit of a change to the schedule this time around.

Sign up for our newsletter!

ABC has notoriously always aired The Bachelor and its spinoffs starting at 8/7c, but this summer, the time will be pushed back.

The Bachelorette Season 20 will air this summer with a new start time

The Bachelorette will return for Season 20 on Monday, June 26, at 9/8c.

That’s right — instead of its usual 8-10 p.m. ET time slot, the show is now being pushed back an hour and will air from 9-11 p.m. instead.

While the time may be different, the show is still set to air on ABC, which has been the franchise’s home network since its inception in 2002.

Although the change may take some getting used to, the season already seems like it will be worth watching, as Charity admitted to being “smitten” by her group of men after just the first night.

Charity Lawson dishes on night one as the Bachelorette

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Charity opened up on how she was feeling the first night after meeting the men of her season.

“I’m a little giddy. Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys… I was laughing the whole night,” Charity revealed.

Charity is planning to go through the experience with both an open mind and heart, hoping to find someone who is mutually as open, confident, funny, and most importantly, honest.

She said that she is ready to take on the role of being the Bachelorette and fall back in love, especially now that she has fully processed her feelings for Zach and given herself time to heal.

Charity also realizes the importance of being the fourth Black Bachelorette. “I can’t wait to show little girls that look like me… being in a position like this is possible,” she said after being asked to take on the role.

There’s no doubting the fact that Charity will handle her season with class and maturity, just as she did during Zach’s season of The Bachelor.

See you on June 26!

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9/8c on ABC.