The Bachelorette lead Charity Lawson is ‘smitten’ and ‘giddy’ after meeting her group of men

Charity Lawson has officially wrapped up the first night of filming for her season of The Bachelorette.

While Charity was sent home just last week by current Bachelor Zach Shallcross, she was announced as the next Bachelorette shortly after during the Women Tell All.

Things move fast in Bachelor Nation, and as Charity has officially started her own quest for love, she opened up about how the experience has been so far.

“It was a good one,” Charity said of night one as she was introduced to her new group of suitors. “I’m a little giddy. Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys… I was laughing the whole night.”

While the Bachelorette admitted to being nervous, specifically saying she “came in with little alarms wanting to go off,” she ultimately said that getting over her fears was “worth it.” She also said her nerves ended up “easing their way out” as the night went on.

Charity, 27, admitted that she was totally shocked to have been asked to be the next Bachelorette in the first place. However, she said she now feels “so grateful” and “so fortunate” to have been chosen.

Charity Lawson details the importance of being the Bachelorette

Along with simply being the lead, Charity is also the fourth Black Bachelorette, something she has fully recognized the importance of.

“When I was told that I was going to be the next Bachelorette, that was one of the first things that I immediately thought of,” she revealed.

“To step into this role as the fourth woman of color… it’s huge,” Charity said.

“I recognize that, although it is my journey, it’s so much bigger than me, because I’m carrying along a whole community of people who are looking up [to me] and [I’m] representing that as well,” she added.

Charity also said that she feels both excited and fortunate to be the fourth Black lead and does not take any part of it for granted.

Upon finding out that she would be the Season 20 lead, Charity also showed excitement over the fact that little girls who looked like her would be able to know that “being in a position like this is possible.”

Charity is ‘ready to fall back in love’ on The Bachelorette

While viewers may have just seen Charity end her relationship with Zach, she said she has already “worked through” all the feelings she had for him.

When it comes to how Charity plans to take on her season, she said that she is going to lead with both connection and empathy — something viewers saw from her during her time on The Bachelor.

She is now entering her own experience “with an open mind” and “open heart,” claiming that she is “ready to fall back into love, hopefully.” Charity said she also took the time to “work on” herself so that she knows exactly what qualities to look for in her potential suitors.

Confidence, communication, a sense of humor, and an ability to “let walls down” are some of the main qualities Charity will be looking for in her group of men. However, honesty is the most important one and her biggest dealbreaker.

While she said it can be “scary” to put all of her emotions on the table, she plans to be completely open and honest since she believes that is the only way to form a lasting love.

And, while an engagement may be the ultimate goal of the season, Charity also hopes to “grow as a person” throughout the journey.

The Bachelorette Season 20 will premiere on ABC later this year.