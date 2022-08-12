The Bachelorette: Nick Viall calls out lead for treating the show like a ‘popularity contest’

Nick Viall calls out Rachel Recchia. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

As this season of The Bachelorette has been airing, many Bachelor Nation alums have voiced their thoughts and opinions.

Katie Thurston and Kaitlyn Bristowe have talked about the whole concept of having two Bachelorettes and the fact that they are pitted against each other regardless of if they are meant to or not.

Nick Viall has also been very vocal as a former Bachelor himself, a contestant on The Bachelorette and BIP, and a current podcast host.

He has seemingly been in the headlines quite a bit lately from his relationship with Natalie Joy, his feud with Katie Thurston, and his blunt remarks about the show and contestants.

Now Nick has spoken out about one of the leads of The Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia, and his thoughts on how she has presented herself on the show.

Nick discussed that Rachel needs to remember what she is trying to get out of the show and start prioritizing that.

Nick Viall says Rachel Recchia needs to remember why she’s on the show

During an episode this week on the People Every Day podcast, Nick talked about how he feels Rachel is making her portion of the show a popularity contest and not her journey to find love.

He went on to discuss that she has focused too much on the men who have rejected her or the potential of being rejected by another contestant, then on the men who are right in front of her and there to date her.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Nick claimed, “I honestly think Rachel, I mean, she seems great, but I think she’s prioritizing all the wrong things right now.”

He also stated that Rachel should be thinking of the rejections as clarity that the men aren’t wanting to continue with her, rather than just being disappointed or humiliated.

Nick also declared, “At the end of the day, this is not a popularity contest. This is not about finding 10 guys that you’re into or five guys you’re into. It’s still about finding one person.”

Nick Viall compared this season to modern dating

As a former Bachelor, a suitor on Seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette, and a contestant on Season 3 of BIP, Nick truly has some experience in the franchise.

He talked about how this season of The Bachelorette is actually close to dating in today’s society and is more realistic to what you would face in the real world.

Nick related it to swiping right and swiping left until you find someone you are interested in or not. He stated that if you don’t get a match, it is the rejection part that a woman or man tends to focus on, instead of the connections they already have with someone else or others.

Whether or not Rachel does end up finding her person at the end of the season is yet to be determined… unless you follow Reality Steve’s spoilers.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.