The Bachelorette: Michelle Young’s contestant has a legendary Hollywood connection

One of Michelle Young’s suitors on The Bachelorette has a legendary celebrity connection. Pic credit: ABC

While fans await Katie Thurston’s final choice during her season of The Bachelorette, Michelle Young, whose season will premiere this fall, is getting ready to film her season and get to know her handsome suitors a bit better.

Michelle, one of the final three women from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, was tapped to helm her own series alongside Katie Thurston this past spring.

During The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special, hosted by Emmanuel Acho, Michelle and Katie were introduced as the two women who would each be given their own chance to find love after failing to capture Matt’s heart.

She chose to be back in the classroom the day after the big reveal, championing the studies of her students, reported KSTP.

Michelle was scheduled to begin filming in July of this year so that she wouldn’t miss any of the upcoming school year with her elementary students. She is a fifth-grade teacher at Echo Park Elementary School in Burnsville, Minnesota.

In her The Bachelorette biography, she said that she “has big dreams for the future and … wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place.”

Michelle Young’s co-workers believe she will enforce change on the series

One of Michelle’s co-workers, fellow educator Kennedy Johnson said of Michelle’s teaching style, “She is so incredibly driven, driven to be her best self, driven to help students become their best selves and world-changers really. Everyone here loves working with her.”

Michelle Young is an elementary school teacher in Minnesota. Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

“I think if you could ever get a chance to walk into her classroom, you would feel like this is one of the best places to be. She has set up such an amazing space where kids can be authentic but also know that they’re cared about, and they’re loved, and they can have a little fun with Miss Young too,” Johnson said.

“There are so many voices that are unheard, and I think Michelle is bringing light to more of those voices. We teach our kids here at school that we stand up to injustice and how can we effectively stand up to injustice. And Michelle is doing exactly that. She recognizes the platform,” Johnson said.

Who Michelle Young’s celebrity love connection?

Michelle’s celebrity love connection is L.T. Murray IV, a 38-year-old personal trainer from Bellavue, Washington.

L.T. Murray IV has a celebrity grandfather, legendary actor Clint Eastwood. Pic credit: The Bachelorette/Facebook

L.T. has a famous grandfather, legendary actor Clint Eastwood reported Your Tango.

Eastwood was once engaged to Maggie Johnson, but the actor reportedly had a “secret” daughter with an unnamed woman. According to the report, the unnamed woman became pregnant, gave birth to Eastwood’s child, later named Laurie Murray, and put her up for adoption. After searching for her original birth certificate, Laurie found that the actor was her father. She later gave birth to L.T.

Legendary actor Clint Eastwood’s grandson L.T. Murray is a contestant on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

The young man came to the public’s attention after he and his mom accompanied Eastwood to the premiere of his 2018 film, The Mule.

L.T.’s Instagram is currently set to private.

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette begins Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.