Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette has a premiere date, switching to Tuesday nights

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette will air on Tuesdays beginning in October of this year. Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette has a premiere date and fans of the series had better mark their calendars for a big change ahead!

The series will switch to Tuesday nights this fall from its original Monday night slot. It will debut on October 19.

Why the switch? The answer is quite simple for loyal ABC reality television viewers.

Dancing with the Stars has that slot locked up for its return in September. That show will run through until the end of November. At that point, whether or not The Bachelorette will return to Monday nights until Michelle’s season ends is a big question mark moving forward.

Nonetheless, fans are eagerly anticipating the newest season of The Bachelorette, which will come at the halfway point of almost nine months of exclusive Bachelor Nation programming.

This long block of reality dating fun began with Katie Thurston in June, followed by Bachelor in Paradise in August. Michelle will continue to push the franchise moving forward in October.

This will be capped off by the premiere of the as-yet-to-be announced new star of The Bachelor, which will make its debut in January.

Michelle Young is excited about her season

Michelle, a grade school teacher, was one of Matt James’ frontrunners during Season 25 of The Bachelor. She came in second. Bri Spring was third and Rachael Kirkconnell, won the season but not an engagement ring.

Viewers fell hard for Michelle, who showed off her adventurous streak by rappelling down the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania alongside her Bachelor lead.

She spoke up about the end of her relationship with Matt during an interview with Good Morning America and claimed that “a broken heart takes time to heal. But I was able to find that closure within myself.”

Michelle claimed she was ready for love and whatever ups and downs her season will likely bring.

“They [producers] know that I’m going to push forward to make an impact in a positive way,” she said. “And I think they’re kind of jumping on my train to do that with me.”

What we know so far about Michelle’s journey for love

There’s a lot to unpack when it comes to Michelle’s journey for love.

It is rumored that Michelle will head to Palm Springs at the end of this month to begin her Bachelorette journey.

She will then head to Minnesota where it has been reported the cast and crew will stay at the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis.

Overnights and a final rose ceremony will then move to a different location as filming will continue into the first two weeks of September. Hometown dates will also return, for the first time since Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, where Michelle will get to travel to each of the final four’s homes to meet their family and friends and see their origin stories.

Until Michelle’s season hits the airwaves, fans can quench their thirst for everything Bachelorette by continuing to watch Katie Thurston’s season of the ABC series.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.