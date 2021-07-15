The Bachelorette spoilers: Here’s everything we know about Michelle Young’s season so far

Here’s everything we know so far about the Fall season of The Bachelorette starring Michelle Young. Pic credit: ABC

The second season of The Bachelorette is on deck and ready to roll, and series star Michelle Young will take her place in the spotlight as she searches for a potential husband during Season 16 of the ABC reality dating series.

Michelle was one of the final three women who remained during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor where she faced off against Bri Springs and Rachael Kirkconnell for the love of the former professional athlete.

The grade school teacher connected on a deep level with Matt, but their feelings for one another were not enough for him to commit to her in the same way he felt toward Rachael. In the series’ Season 25 finale, she was sent home.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

During The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special, Michelle and Katie Thurston were announced as the leads of their own seasons, which would run through the Summer and Fall of this year.

Filming for Michelle’s season was pushed back to the summer so she would not miss the remainder of the school year with her grade school students, whom she had already left to film Matt’s season of The Bachelor.

Here’s what we know so far about Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette.

Michelle Young’s season will start filming in August

Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette will begin filming in August. This will put her season at the endpoint of the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise, which will start to air that same month.

The second season of The Bachelorette will air sometime in October, and end at the close of 2021.

This will set the stage for the new season of The Bachelor, which will begin in January, effectively giving ABC nine months of programming for the dating series in a row.

Reality Steve wrote on his website that Michelle’s season will begin its journey in Palm Springs, California.

Michelle Young will reportedly be on the move

“After Palm Springs, Michelle will film some of her season in Minnesota. They are staying at the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis,” Reality Steve stated.

He reported the hotel was booked up for most of August for the filming of the series.

“However, I don’t think that’s the last place they’ll be,” Steve continued. “I do think overnights and final rose ceremony will be in a different location based on the fact I’m hearing filming ends almost two weeks into September.”

This will be the first time the show has traveled to multiple locations since Pete Weber’s Bachelor season.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will also return to host Michelle’s season after working together to guide Katie Thurston throughout her journey as the series’ star.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.