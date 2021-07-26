The Bachelorette: Cast for Michelle Young’s season teased

The cast of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette has been revealed. Meet the men Michelle gets to date. Pic credit: ABC

Now that Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette is winding down, Bachelor Nation is looking forward to Michelle Young’s season.

Luckily, eager viewers can now meet the men that Michelle will be dating in her season of The Bachelorette.

The official Bachelorette Facebook account revealed the 35 men that are set to appear on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

The official Bachelorette Facebook account captioned the post, “Surprise! Get an early look at the men who may be on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette! Leave a [rose emoji] for who would get your first impression rose.”

It’s important to note, as indicated in the caption, that all of the men listed may not end up appearing on the season. Sometimes filming conflicts come up and a positive COVID-19 test result could cost a contestant his spot on the show.

Out of the 34 men revealed to be on Katie’s season of The Bachelorette, five were cut before filming began.

However, the majority of these men will get the chance to win Michelle’s affection.

Meet Michelle Young’s men

The men set to be on Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette range from 25 to 38 years old.

The two youngest are Erice from Bridgewater, New Jersey and Spencer from Cleveland, Ohio.

Meanwhile, LT from Bellevue, Washington is the oldest.

The majority of the contenders are from the United States. However, there are some competitors from outside of the country.

Like Brendan and Blake from Katie’s season, a Nova Scotia-based man named Christopher G. and Nayte from Manitoba will represent Canada.

Additionally, 29-year-old Will hails from the Dominican Republic, 36-year-old Mollique is from Jamaica and 28-year-old Martin is from Argentina.

Viewers gave their input on each of the men, indicating who may be early frontrunners.

So far 29-year-old Alec from Forest, Virginia, 28-year-old Chris S. from New Orleans, Lousiana, 31-year-old Joel from Prescott, Arizona, and 27-year-old Nayte seem to have the most likes and hearts.

Viewers can take a look and pick their own favorite from the pictures on the post below.

What we know about Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 19 after the summer spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise.

Filming will take place at Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells in California and will relocate to Minnesota.

The timeline for filming has remained unclear. The season may have started filming this week but if not, it will certainly be underway by early August.

Bachelor Nation has plenty of content to look forward to between the end of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and then Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette will premiere on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.