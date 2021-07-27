The Bachelorette: Michael A said he would give his relationship with Katie a second chance

Bachelorette contestant Michael Allio admitted that he would be open to rekindling his relationship with Katie Thurston. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelorette viewers who had been rooting for Michael Allio may get what they’ve been hoping for as he stated during the Men Tell All that he would be willing to give his relationship with Katie a second chance.

During the Men Tell All special, co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe made it clear that she was a fan of Katie Thurston and Michael Allio’s relationship.

Viewers had to rewatch his heartwrenching breakup with Katie during which he left the show to be with his son.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

She invited him up for an interview and asked him if he would be willing to give his relationship with Katie a second chance.

Without hesitation, Michael responded, “100 percent.”

While he already left the show, this left viewers wondering if Katie’s potential engagement didn’t last and if there was any chance of him getting back with Katie.

Kaitlyn Bristowe tells Katie Thurston Michael A. would get back together with her

Katie herself made an appearance during the Men Tell All special.

Kaitlyn wanted to present Michael with the opportunity to tell Katie that he would be open to rekindling his relationship with her.

Michael opened up his heart, once again, for Katie.

Michael admitted, “Watching everything back is powerful and brings me right back there.”

He then dropped the bomb that he could still see Katie as a part of his life.

“I trusted and still do trust that you would perfectly fit in that role in my life,” he shared.

In case anything Michael said got lost in translation, Kaitlyn made it clear to Katie that Michael was shooting his shot.

“I feel compelled to say that Michael did say earlier that he would give you a second chance,” Kaitlyn told Katie.

However, Katie ultimately said that everything worked out for the best and she doesn’t want to dwell on the past. Which yes, could certainly hint that she found her match among Greg, Blake and Justin and is engaged.

While Katie seemingly closed to door to a potential relationship with Michael, it’s not a complete impossibility.

If things don’t work out between Katie and the man she gave her final rose to, Michael A. may still be waiting.

Does Katie leave The Bachelorette engaged?

Without delving into spoilers, Katie has given some signs that she may have left The Bachelorette engaged.

During the Men Tell All, in addition to implying that she’s taken to Michael A, when asked, Katie said she had no regrets from her time on the show.

This could certainly indicate that she’s happily engaged.

For those who do want to delve into spoilers, Monsters and Critics has previously reported whether Katie leaves the show engaged and if so, with whom.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.