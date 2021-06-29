The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston calls Blake Moynes a ‘troublemaker’ for crashing her season

Katie Thurston called Blake Moynes a “troublemaker” after he crashed her season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

As Taylor Swift once said, Katie Thurston knew that Blake Moynes was trouble when he walked in(to The Bachelorette.)

Katie was already having a dramatic day when co-host Tayshia Adams told her someone from her past was here to meet her.

Tayshia told Katie this man couldn’t stop thinking about her and commended him for showing up for the right reasons but wouldn’t tell her who it was.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Katie shared that she was certainly nervous but excited to see who this mystery man was.

While Katie was in the dark about who she’d be meeting, viewers knew Blake Moynes from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’s season of The Bachelorette would be there.

“I’m a little bit late to this, but Katie is the one, so I just had to show up,” Moynes says in a confessional. “I know that s**t is gonna get crazy.”

Katie seemed pleasantly surprised once she realized her mystery suitor was Blake. She confessed that he had slid into her DMs after she was eliminated from Matt James’s season of The Bachelor to commend her for her “bold personality.” She also admitted that she found him attractive.

How did Katie and Blake’s conversation go?

When Katie sat down to talk with Blake, he shared that he admired who Katie showed herself to be during Matt’s season and couldn’t pass up this opportunity to meet her.

Katie was torn because while she felt that she could “maybe” see forming a connection with him, she didn’t want to cause any more drama in the house.

She also expressed concern that she would be the third Bachelorette he’s pursuing.

After some hemming and hawing, Blake went in for the kill and dropped the “e” word.

“I promise you that if it came down to the end and we connected the way that I think we might, we would be engaged at the end of this,” he told Katie, who could only respond with, “Wow.”

He added, “I didn’t come here to disappoint and I just won’t do that to you. That’s just not me.”

This is when Katie teased Blake and called him out for the big decision he was causing her to make.

“You’re a troublemaker. I’m gonna say that first,” she told Blake.

He replied, “But, you know what? That could be a really good thing.”

It could indeed. The talk certainly left Katie torn about what would be the best move.

“I really do think Blake is being sincere by being here but it’s a huge decision to have Blake come into the house,” she shared in a confessional. “I have strong connections that are already forming and it would kill me to feel those are disrupted if I chose to bring in Blake.”

Does Katie end up letting Blake join The Bachelorette?

As Katie had Blake in her head, Thomas was also stirring up trouble for her.

During the truth or dare group date, Tre revealed he was going to tell Katie about how Thomas admitted to being there to become the next Bachelor.

Once Andrew told Thomas about this, Thomas confronted Katie and tried to reassure her that he was there for her.

However, after several other men warned Katie about Thomas, she told him his “Bachelor audition is over” and sent him home. She ended up saving his rose for Blake.

She went to Blake’s room to tell him the good news, and during next week’s episode, the men will find out that Blake is joining them.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.