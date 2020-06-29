The Bachelorette is moving closer to production and they have a plan to keep it safe

Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette is about to resume production. The show was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but The Bachelorette is poised to become the first major show to return to production in the United States.

Because cases continue to grow throughout the country, many other shows have postponed production for even longer than originally planned.

However, The Bachelorette is taking another approach. The entire show will be under quarantine, so all cast and crew members will be living on-site and won’t be able to leave.

To keep everyone safe, all participants will be tested before they enter the location and they will undergo regular testing once there. They will also be subject to frequent temperature checks.

The protocols are strict, but necessary to ensure everyone’s safety.

The Bachelorette will start filming very soon

The cast and crew will begin traveling to the filming location soon so that they can observe a quarantine period before production starts.

The studio responsible for the show hasn’t offered any other details about filming. We know that the location is a private area in Los Angeles county, but the exact location and production start date haven’t been revealed.

The Bachelorette’s premiere date is also up in the air- Chris Harrison has revealed that it will air this fall, but fans likely won’t get a set date until production starts. It was confirmed this month that the show would be moving to Tuesday nights when it returns.

However, production could face challenges- there are many approvals that they have to get before they can start filming.

“We obviously can’t shoot a dating show with people in close quarters where people aren’t cleared and we know everything is safe,” an insider says. “It will be a super safe paradise for everyone to shoot the show.”

The Bachelorette will keep health and safety a top priority

To keep everyone safe, no visitors will be allowed and no members of the press will be around on set.

“Health and safety of our crew and cast is the number one concern,” an insider explained. The insider also revealed that a paramedic will be on-site during filming.

“There is always robust care for our team, and that will be the case as they isolate and shoot the show. Production is going above-and-beyond the recommendations.”

It is currently expected that this setup will only be for Clare’s season of The Bachelorette. It’s expected that Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, which is expected to film this fall, will be similar to older seasons of the show and may include domestic or international trips.

The Bachelorette will air later this year.