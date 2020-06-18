The Bachelorette could see some changes this upcoming season while The Bachelor could be a normal season

Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette is set to start filming soon.

However, given the recent state of the country with coronavirus, the show will see some changes.

During the shutdown, producers and directors have tried to come up with ideas on how Clare can find a potential husband without kissing, hugging, flying, or going on extravagant dates – and possibly contract the virus.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Needless to say, it’s been a challenge. But Rob Mills, an ABC Executive who works on The Bachelor franchise, is now speaking out about their plans.

As it turns out, they think they may have a solution to Clare’s season.

The Bachelorette could have a brand new structure and setup

Firstly, Mills explains that production will resume in about a month. That means Clare and her guys will start filming in mid-July given there isn’t a second wave that shuts down everything again.

“Here’s what we’re going to do: For Clare’s season, which is going to come first, that’s going to shoot in about a month,” Rob Mills explained this week on OnAir with Ryan Seacrest. “Everybody is going to be at one location. Everybody is going to be tested a week before; everybody comes back negative; we shoot, and they’re inside that bubble.”

Read More Tyler Cameron deletes all photos of Hannah Brown and his Bachelorette experience

In other words, that means no international trips, no domestic flights, and no out-of-this-world dates. Rob also explains that the filming would not take place at The Bachelor mansion. Instead, the show would film at a resort and they have been busy scouting some of them out.

It’s important for producers to find locations that can serve as romantic vacation spots. For years, The Bachelor and Bachelorette have provided romantic locations, amazing backdrops, and intimate settings – which can be hard to replicate.

“We had incredible travel planned for Clare’s season. We were going to Italy — all these places that were going to be great — but there will be plenty of different date locations that will feel hopefully as close to The Bachelorette as possible,” he explained during the interview. The Bachelor could look different than The Bachelorette As for The Bachelor filming with Matt James, Rob reveals that he hopes they can be back on track in September when everything opens up. “We’re hoping to start on time which will be the end of September and we’ll see where the world is,” Rob added about Matt’s season. “Hopefully that’s when we would be at The Bachelor mansion. Maybe there’s some travel. Maybe it’s just domestic. Maybe it’s by bus, but we’ll see. If not, if things aren’t that safe, we’ll shoot it the same way [as Clare’s] where everybody is safe; they’re tested; they’re quarantined; and then you can have kissing, arguing and everything else.” It was last week that Matt James was announced as the new Bachelor. Matt, who was previously going to compete on Clare’s season of The Bachelorette, is friends with Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown. He spent time with both of them in quarantine. “ABC was pressured to make changes after being called out for not being on the right side of history with not picking an African American as a lead for The Bachelor. In 40 seasons, the show has only had one African American lead in Rachel Lindsay as The Bachelorette.