The Bachelorette guys get together in New York: Both Zac Clark and Dale Moss were there

The Bachelorette guys from the 2020 season have developed friendships that transcend the La Quinta Resort in California.

It has been a few months since they returned home after Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark got engaged on the season finale of the show.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley got engaged after just 12 days, wrapping up her much-anticipated season of The Bachelorette.

Now, there has been a Bachelorette reunion except with this get together, the leading ladies were not there.

The Bachelorette guys enjoy a night out in New York City

This weekend, Joe Park from the most recent season of The Bachelorette shared a video online, and in it, the guys go out for dinner. Nine of the guys got together in New York City, having dinner and toasting to their friendship.

Bennett Jordan also shared a photo of them together, posing at the Sagaponack Restaurant in New York City. It’s located in the Flat Iron district.

In his caption, Bennett wrote that they cheered to friendships, reality, and finding true love.

Riley, who was also at the dinner, posted a video of himself doing a toast to the guys. In the caption on his Instagram, he called the guys his band of brothers.

Riley also joked with Dale Moss, saying that they are all seeing a lot of him out there, making reference to him possibly rekindling his romance with Clare Crawley after splitting up in January.

The Bachelorette guys were joined by Dale Moss

Riley did bring up a good point – Dale has been in the media a lot lately. It’s hard to imagine that they didn’t ask him about his recent trip to Florida with Clare.

It was in February that Dale and Clare were spotted kissing in Florida. At the time, fans thought that they were broken up and that Clare was furious with Dale for posting about their split on social media without even getting a heads up. At the time, she revealed she was heartbroken and she struggled with anxiety.

And then, she was holding his hand in Florida soon after and days later, they were spotted kissing.

Some of his friends may be supportive of their decision to get back together, but others are not. Rachel Lindsay broke her silence, saying that Dale used Clare and that she and Clare had talked just weeks prior and she was told something completely different.

As of right now, none of the guys from the Bachelorette dinner have spilled the beans on Dale’s relationship with Clare.

