The Bachelorette’s Dale Moss and Clare Crawley spotted kissing on a beach in Florida

The Bachelorette stars Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are not hiding their feelings for one another.

Just one month after breaking up, the two are out and about in public, holding hands and showing affection for one another.

Last week, they were spotted holding hands while taking a walk in Florida.

Now, they are stepping up their public displays of affection, as they shared a kiss.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley were kissing on the beach in Florida

It’s clear that Dale and Clare are not fighting about the future anymore. It also appears that breaking up was not the healthiest thing to do.

We’ve chosen not to share the photos of them together due to copyright, but you can see the photos here.

A kiss may seal the deal for some people, it doesn’t seem to be enough for Clare and Dale to confirm their relationship. The two haven’t said anything to fans on social media about their current relationship status, but sources have plenty to say.

In fact, a source claims that they are indeed back together and giving their Bachelorette romance a second chance.

“Dale has been pretty secretive with friends when they’re asking if he’s back with Clare, but it’s obvious to everyone that they’re back together,” a source told US Weekly. “They’re just figuring things out and enjoying spending time together.”

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are not being honest with fans

Even though Dale and Clare may be enjoying their time together and showing public displays of affection without a care in the world, Bachelorette fans are wondering why they are not being told what is going on.

Clare and Dale were spotted together in Florida last week and they have yet to confirm that they are spending time together. In fact, they could be keeping their relationship a secret for now, as they try to figure everything out.

They were engaged to be married a week ago, but Dale supposedly ended everything because he wasn’t ready for a commitment and babies.

Clare and Dale could choose to keep their relationship status to themselves while working through their differences, even if Bachelorette fans feel betrayed.

The Bachelorette fans have guessed that Dale and Clare’s outings were just for publicity to divert attention away from other Bachelor Nation issues, but they have yet to speak out about those accusations.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.