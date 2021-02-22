Why are Dale Moss and Clare Crawley teasing Bachelor fans by keeping quiet about their relationship?

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are teasing fans. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette stars Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are playing with fans.

Dale broke up with Clare in January and then surprised everyone when he claimed it was the healthiest decision for them both. Clare revealed his statement completely blindsided her, and she struggled with anxiety after the split.

But last week, the two were spotted in Florida, walking around and holding hands. Now, they are hinting that they slept in the same hotel room by essentially sharing the same Instagram Story on their respective accounts.

However, they have yet to confirm that they are indeed together.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are teasing fans

It’s clear that Clare and Dale are teasing fans. They want people to know they are together without confirming that they are spending time together.

But why?

Here’s the story that Dale shared over the weekend.

At the same time, Clare shared the same view with the same Kanye West song called Good Morning. It was clearly planned.

Dale and Clare have posed for fan photos during their time in Florida, but they have not confirmed that they are hanging out. Maybe they aren’t ready to share the news that they are giving their relationship a second chance.

Are Dale Moss and Clare Crawley just not that popular anymore?

While sources claimed they are working things out and could get back together, Bachelor fans are not exactly sold on the idea.

In fact, fans have various theories as to why these two are hanging out.

Bachelor fans guessed that they might be hanging out as a publicity stunt to draw attention away from the Chris Harrison interview that caused him to step back from his hosting duties.

If the relationship is indeed happening in real life, it doesn’t seem like fans are that excited. Bachelor fans revealed via a poll that they aren’t feeling this reconnection, and they could do without this romance.

While everyone was happy for Clare and rooting for her right after the engagement, it appears her popularity has shifted. After she started planning for kids, marriage, and a big new house, fans may have found her to be too pushy with Dale.

He reportedly left her because he felt she wanted big commitments faster than he was willing to dish up. And yet, if they are back together, he may need to give her kids and a wedding sooner rather than later.

