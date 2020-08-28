The Bachelorette gets late premiere date, Fans are convinced both Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are in the promo

The Bachelorette is set to return this fall. Fans already knew that the season would air soon, but ABC has pushed Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette back to October.

Many fans expected that the season would start in September, as there are only two episodes left of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever with Nick Viall’s season airing on Monday and Juan Pablo Galavis’ season airing next week.

Clare’s season will begin Tuesday, October 13 at 8/9c on ABC.

It’s possible that her season of The Bachelorette will only be a single episode, as she quit filming after 12 days in production.

The Bachelorette promo has fans convinced Dale Moss is part of it

We already know that Clare is engaged and happy with Dale Moss, the man who got her first impression rose.

Yesterday, ABC announced the premiere date for The Bachelorette with an interesting graphic. Clare is standing in a white room in jeans and a blazer, holding a single red rose.

Closer to the camera, a man’s leg is held up and he’s pulling on a sock. The graphic confused fans.

As @bachelorteadaily joked, it could be Dale Moss. While some people had guessed that this was ABC’s way of saying that Tayshia was also part of the season as she took over for Clare, it appears to be a man’s leg.

The theory that they used Dale continued to grow, as @bachelorteadaily began comparing pictures of Dale’s hand from a previous photo and the hand in the new promotional photo.

The user then put on a poll to see who they thought it was. 71% of the guesses did say it could look like Dale’s hand.

ABC hasn’t confirmed who it was or why they chose to share this kind of promotional graphic.

The Bachelorette gets later premiere date than expected

Bachelor spoiler Reality Steve admitted that he was surprised when ABC announced the new premiere date. He had predicted that the season would premiere no later than September 22.

The Bachelorette was originally predicted by fans to start in mid-September because they could ease from The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever to Clare’s season. However, fans will now have to wait several weeks without any Bachelor-related content.

Fans are curious to learn what happened between Clare and Dale that caused them to get engaged after 12 days. Fans have plenty of questions about their relationship. After they supposedly got engaged, Dale was spotted back in South Dakota.

Clare supposedly had to stay behind, but she has reportedly since left the resort in La Quinta.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.