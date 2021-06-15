The Bachelorette: Fans rally around virgin contestant Mike after winning sex-positive group date

Mike P. won over Bachelor Nation after he crushed the sex-positive group date. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette is already embracing Katie Thurston’s sex-positivity with her first group date.

The contestants had to answer trivia about sex and then act out what they would do in the bedroom for Katie.

All of the men seemed to be looking forward to the challenge except for one — Mike Planeta.

Mike revealed to viewers that he was a virgin during the Bachelorette premiere, but not to Katie.

Viewers felt for Mike as he agonized over how he would display intimacy after never having done so before. Many noted the irony of the producers choosing him for this date.

“the producers putting mike on this date knowing he’s a virgin,” one fan tweeted.

“Mike watching all the guys perform,” another viewer wrote along with a cringy gif.

Mike surprised Bachelor Nation during his Bachelorette group date

Mike was nervous about how he would discuss intimacy without revealing he’s a virgin, so he decided that honesty was the best policy.

He sat down on the prop bed with Katie and spoke from the heart. He shared why he was saving himself for someone special while remaining sex-positive and even making a sex pun.

His passionate words won viewers over who thought the challenge was going to be a disaster for him.

“Mike handled that situation so dang well,” one user wrote.

Mike handled that situation so dang well

Another wrote, “Mike actually killed it…”

“STOP MIKE HAS ME SOBBING RIGHT NOW OH MY GODDDDD,” another screamed.

Mike won the sex-positive Bachelorette group date

Plenty of men had presentations that appealed to Katie’s silly and sexual side, but Mike ultimately pulled out the win with his sentimental speech.

Mike’s vulnerability also floored Katie. She teared up as he spoke on his intimacy alongside her. She ultimately ended up giving him the challenge win.

Mike has now worked his way up the ranks and became a fan favorite. Bachelor Nation loves Mike and exclaimed that he must be protected as a token of wholesomeness.

“We must protect this man at all costs!” One fan exclaimed.

“bachelor nation watching mike turn an uncomfortable situation around by opening up about his virginity while embracing katie’s sex-positivity,” another wrote along with a “protect button” meme.

It’s unclear how far Mike will go in the competition but fans hope that this virgin will win over the sex-positive icon’s heart.

