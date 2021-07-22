The Bachelorette: Brendan Quinn addresses Blake Moynes friendship, ‘the elephant in the room’

Brendan Quinn and his longtime friend Blake Moynes competed for the love of Katie Thurston on this season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Brendan Quinn addressed his friendship with Blake Moynes, what he called “the elephant in the room,” and one that had Bachelor Nation buzzing with questions.

Before Katie’s season of the dating competition series began to air in May, it was reported that both Brendan and Blake followed one another on social media.

It was later revealed via former Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams that the two men knew one another before competing for Katie Thurston’s heart on The Bachelorette.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

“The one thing they haven’t touched on is that Blake and Brendan, the guy with, like, the bouffant, knew each other before the show,” Wells said in an interview with E! News earlier this month.

“And Blake suggested to Brendan to go on the show. And so when he shows up later, he’s like, ‘What’re you doing here? You told me to come here!’”

The video has since been removed but the quotes live on via US Weekly.

While this is Brendan’s first time as a member of Bachelor Nation, Blake is now in his second season on The Bachelorette.

He first appeared on Clare Crawley’s season and stayed for Tayshia Adams entrance after Clare found love early with Dale Moss.

Brendan Quinn speaks about friendship with Blake Moynes

In the caption of an Instagram post, Brendan spoke about his friendship with Blake.

“Life-long friendship on and off the ice with this guy. He is awesome and like a brother to me. Guess we had to address the elephant in the room,” Brendan wrote along with a photograph of the men taken on the set of The Bachelorette seen below.

He added the hashtags Bachelor Nation, Canadians, and Canada to his remarks.

Brendan eliminated himself from the competition

Brendan eliminated himself from the competition during this current season of The Bachelorette after not being chosen for a one-on-one date with Katie Thurston.

Brendan Quinn and Katie Thurston were not on the same page romantically so he removed himself from the competition during this season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

One on one dates are very important, as they are the only way potential contestants can work on their relationship with the show’s lead. After Greg was chosen for a solo date, Brendan was upset.

Without having scored a one-on-one date, Brendan questioned where he stood in the competition. He asked in a confessional, “The biggest question is why am I still here?”

Brendan decided to speak to Katie. He wanted to work on their relationship but Katie responded that she didn’t see them reaching where they should be as a couple anytime soon. In turn, Brendan removed himself from the competition as he and the Bachelorette lead were not on the same page.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.