The Bachelorette: Blake Moynes admits he’s not in love with Katie Thurston as the series passes midway point

Blake Moynes can't seem to tell Katie Thurston he loves her as The Bachelorette passes the midway point of its current season.

Blake Moynes makes a startling admission to the cameras in a confessional filmed for the second half of this season of The Bachelorette.

The handsome former Bachelor Nation star claimed, “I’m desperate. My back’s against the wall. I told her I’m not in love with her.”

This shocking statement came on the heels of some serious chemistry between Katie and Blake, which began when he suddenly surprised her during her season, coming in after she had already begun relationships with the season’s other contestants.

Blake was on the split season of Clare Crawley and current co-host Tayshia Adams. He claimed he wanted to try to make a connection with Katie because he felt she was the one. Their swift connection to one another shocked the men in the home, and the audience as well.

Katie would later reveal to Blake during their one-on-one date that when Tayshia introduced him to her the other day, she felt chemistry and needed to see it through.

She explained she felt things with Blake were natural and fun and that he checked all the boxes. He told her that she gave him butterflies. At the end of their date, Katie admitted, “I could see myself walking away with Blake at the end of this, there I said it!”

Why would Blake Moynes suddenly change his tune?

The teaser trailer for the newest episode of the ABC reality dating series leads to the question: after all this romance between Katie and Blake and after how much he revealed he felt so much for her prior to his appearance on the show, why can’t he say those three little words she needs from him?

After Blake’s confessional, the preview shows Katie crying.

Katie agonizes over which men to continue her journey with.

Hometowns are right around the corner

Hometown dates for the stars of Bachelor Nation are very important and a tipping point for many of the romances featured on the series. It’s the first time that the lead gets to see the contestants interact with those closes to them. The contestants’ families can make or break a couple’s budding relationship. In the past, contestants have been sent home after their families gave the leads too much of a hard time over their choices.

As her relationships continue to grow each week, Katie recognizes, “At this point, each rose I give out means Hometowns.”

“I’ve always said that I wanted a good guy. Then I get handed a group of them. I want to narrow in on who my person is,” Kate admits in the video clip.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.