The Bachelorette: Andrew Spencer’s alcohol-related arrest history revealed

Andrew is one of the men that stands out on Katie’s The Bachelorette season but his past is coming back to haunt him. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette contestant Andrew Spencer’s alcohol-related history has been revealed as he makes a splash on Katie Thurston’s season of the ABC reality TV show.

Andrew not only made a great first impression on Katie, but his passion for playing football in Europe already has viewers talking. He isn’t shy about his passion for football. Once filming ended, Andrew headed back to work as a running back and returner for the Dacia Vienna Vikings team.

Ahead of The Bachelorette Season 17 premiere, Andrew was teased as one of the final four men vying for Katie’s heart. Whether that’s true or not remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure. Andrew’s past mistakes are coming to light as he becomes a front-runner on the ABC show.

Andrew was busted for driving under the influence

The 26-year-old has had some issues when it comes to alcohol.

In 2018 Andrew was arrested and faced two counts of Fourth Degree DWI. One charge was because of his blood-alcohol level. The other count was DWI Under The Influence.

Andrew took a plea deal in the case. He pled guilty to blowing a higher alcohol level than the state minimum in Minnesota. In exchange for his guilty plea, all other charges were dropped against Andrew.

“I do not dispute the test result. I also acknowledge that I have been advised as to the enhanceable nature of the offense to which I am pleading guilty, and I understand that future offenses could be charged more severely as a result of my conviction for this offense,” Andrew shared taking responsibility for his actions in a statement obtained by In Touch.

The Bachelorette hunk received a $400 fine and one-year unsupervised probation for his sentencing. Unfortunately, the incident was not the only one involving Andrew and alcohol.

What was Andrew’s other alcohol-related charge?

In 2014 Andrew was charged with underage consumption of alcohol after police observed him appearing to urinate outside. When the police approached Andrew, he smelled of booze. Andrew pled guilty and paid a $185 fine as his punishment.

Andrew Spencer’s alcohol-related history is making headlines as his popularity grows on The Bachelorette.

Will he bring up the two incidents on the ABC reality TV show?

People will have to watch and see but remember there’s so much more to Andrew his past mistakes. One thing Bachelor Nation fans can count on is some skeletons coming out of contestant’s closets.

The Bachelorette airs Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.