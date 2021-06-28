The Bachelorette: Andrew Spencer knows the way to Katie Thurston’s heart is through her stomach

Andrew Spencer found the way to Katie Thurston’s heart is through her stomach. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette contestant Andrew Spencer has learned one of the ways to get through to Katie Thurston’s heart is through her stomach.

He created an ingenious way to stand out and be noticed among the other contestants on the series which was captured by ABC’s cameras during a one-on-one sit-down with the stunning brunette.

Andrew, who has not had enough face-time with Katie for his liking, learned that one of her favorite things to eat was Taco Bell.

As a way to catch her eye, Andrew had a platter of the delicious fast food delivered to the Hyatt Tamaya Resort in New Mexico where they could enjoy a quick bite as they continued to get to know one another.

Katie wore a sparkling black and gray jacket and skirt for her sit-down with Andrew, who looked handsome in a cream-colored turtleneck sweater and tailored pants.

They sat next to one another on the sofa as he presented a surprise to his Bachelorette.

Katie was stunned at Andrew’s sweet gesture

In a clip shared to the show’s official Instagram page, Katie looked at Andrew and said, “I’m ready” when he told her he had a surprise for her.

He said that he heard she liked “T Bell” without naming the product directly as Katie expressed her excitement.

“Let’s get a taco cheers real quick,” he said of the meal, which was surrounded by cheese, crackers, fruit and assorted meats.

Andrew then shared his heart with Katie after they ate.

“I just want it to be really natural with you. I never had a woman understand me. I value every moment with you. They’re brief but they’re so impactful,” he stated.

“I’m not here to waste time,” Katie replied, “and I don’t want to waste your time either.”

She said that if she gave Andrew a rose it was because she wanted him to be there.

Katie later called her experience with Andrew “fun, easy and comfortable.”

Viewers reacted to the clip

Viewers of the series reacted to the sweet clip and were rooting for Andrew moving further in the reality dating competition series.

“Taco date?! I’d tell him to put a ring on it right away if he was me,” penned one fan who used a crying and laughing emoji to punctuate their comment.

“HE LIKES TACO BELL,” wrote a second follower.

Bachelorette viewers love the approach Andrew S. took to winning Katie’s heart. Pic credit: @thebachelorette/Instagram

A third fan claimed they saw what they believed were Oscar Meyer Lunchable snacks surrounding the Taco Bell take-out.

“It’s the Lunchable snacks for the win for me,” they said.

Fans of Andrew S. called his idea a “win” when it came to wooing Katie Thurston. Pic credit: @thebachelorette/ABC

“He’s such an easygoing guy, a gentleman for sure,” claimed a fourth Instagram user.

A final fan called this season “the best” and challenged other Instagram followers to “change my mind.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.