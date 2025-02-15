The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston revealed some life-changing news over the weekend.

The Season 17 star shared that she has breast cancer.

Katie was open and honest with her followers, revealing she struggled over the last two weeks with things like pregnancy after breast cancer and working on insurance coverage and how things will work.

Finding love in her life wasn’t easy, and this was another bump in the road for the reality TV star.

She is engaged to be married and expected to plant roots soon, and the diagnosis has sent her down an entirely different path.

However, Katie won’t stop fighting.

On Instagram, Katie Thurston laid it all out for her followers and supporters.

She began with a “life update,” revealing she has breast cancer.

It’s Invasive ductal carcinoma, and The Bachelorette star explained that she had done all of the Googling. She wanted information about pregnancy after breast cancer, mastectomies, and other stories about young women who were in the same position she is currently in.

Part of her caption reads, “I experienced a range of emotions over the past two weeks. Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength. Purposeful. Ready. I cried a lot. I tried to even make a video instead of this post and couldn’t.”

Katie was honest about being envious as Valentine’s Day posts went up, and she saw happy couples celebrating their love.

Chemo will be a part of her journey, and Katie has promised to share as this post was just day one of what will be a long journey.

She ended her revelation with a shoutout to her fiance, Jeff Arcuri.

Katie Thurston is still planning a life with Jeff Arcuri

After kissing many frogs, Katie Thurston is engaged to Jeff Arcuri.

The couple began dating and became engaged in 2024. Her breast cancer diagnosis comes less than a year after their engagement.

Katie rose to fame on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, where he chose Rachael Kirkconnell as the winner. She became The Bachelorette for Season 17 of the ABC show and chose Blake Moynes as her guy.

They didn’t last, and she moved on to date John Hersey, who had been eliminated earlier in her season. That didn’t last, either.

She met her match with Jeff, and the couple is working through the latest battle together. Katie gushed over the support he’s given her as she goes through the process of dealing with breast cancer.

